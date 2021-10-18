Caroline (Don’t forget the lyrics) reveals what she plans to do with her pot

Caroline does not intend to stop on the way. Now that she has the silver microphone, she keeps it! What will she do with her pot?

Caroline, an incredible candidate

The first of Do not forget the lyrics took place at the end of 2007. Directly inspired by an American program, the program smashes audience records every evening (or almost). As for its presenter and producer, only Nagui could fulfill this role. A music lover, he accompanies the candidates until victory. And when they are long-term, nothing can make them happy. Moreover, since his beginnings, he had to review his copy. Today, we baptize the champions of Maestro. What a lovely name! Objeko thinks it fits Caroline like a glove! In fact, here is a brief summary of his background. With each performance, his voice gives us chills and softens our hearts.

Caroline, in the leading pack!

Difficult song but not won for Caroline either #NOPLP – Patnoplpfan (@patnoplpfan) October 16, 2021

In the history of Do not forget the lyrics, other champions are inscribed in the memory of viewers. First of all, we think of Queen Margaux. Thanks to her 59 victories, she can boast of having a prize pool of 530,000 euros. Then, in second position, it’s Kevin. His 43 shows brought him back 410,000 euros in earnings. In third place comes Kevin. Despite a number of successes greater than the previous candidate, he left with the sum of 391,000 euros. This is also the case with Jenifer. Certainly, it explodes the record of triumphs never reached in the musical show of the husband of Mélanie Page. But his kitty is the lowest… ”barely 381 euros! Like what, everything is a question of strategy! Where is Caroline?

Caroline becomes 3rd greatest Maestro in Don’t forget the lyrics 🎤! His reaction is to be found as usual on @TeleLoisirs 💪 #NOPLPhttps://t.co/wUGUJOot2v pic.twitter.com/RlrdR6H27W – Sébastien Barké (@ Mister12points) October 16, 2021

Currently, Caroline is the conductor of Do not forget the lyrics. Always smiling, she does not hesitate to kick in touch and tease Nagui. And he gives it back to her. Moreover, his tactile attitude worthy of a Care Bears towards his champion caused controversy. Never mind, he will respond to them as they deserve on social networks. Anyone who is not happy or jealous of their success has only to change the channel. He will not make a disease of it!

As this video proves, Caroline is starting to get dangerously close to Jenifer’s record. Therefore, the public wonders if she has a financial investment project. Immovable ? World Tour ? Asked about this by Nagui, she will finally agree to reveal her secret thoughts to us. Attention readerObjeko, you will hallucinate! If the hero of the 12 strokes of noon Wiki Paul considers that the bank is the best refuge for his earnings, that of the candidate is … abroad!

When she talks about her role model father, Caroline’s eyes are filled with tears. Here is how she describes her volunteer activity. Manager “Of an association which links Kankalabé which is a village in Guinea Conakry to Nancy”, he spends his time running around for his efforts are not in vain. She cites a few examples. “Reforestation, education, health, it’s very varied (…)” The young woman has always tried to invest as much as possible. Very quickly, she understands that all this money can allow her to make donations “Much more important, more consistent. ” The goal is simple, but requires funds. Her daddy should ” to go there and help… ” What greatness of soul! The writing ofObjeko is upset! This is the first time that such a project has been honored.

Nagui in shock!

thanks to @MargauxNoplp and @kevinNOPLP, To @Nagui as well as to all these stars of French song for this beautiful program in memory of Faustine Nogherotto 💙🌟🎼#NOPLP pic.twitter.com/Z1BlsMghSa – Coralie (@CoralieNoplp) April 15, 2021

Usually in special sessions of Do not forget the lyrics, he encourages former Maestros and his celebrity friends to defend the colors of an organization of their choice. We remember this Saturday when he collected donations for the association of a deceased candidate. There is no doubt that Caroline’s project must have put some balm in her heart. Also, he can only encourage him to continue on this path! Continued in the next issue ofObjeko. Of course, we still wish him a bright future in the game and many successes. Let’s keep our fingers crossed to make it last as long as possible!



