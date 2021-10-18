Catalan success marred by a controversial decision of the referee?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Barça obtained a precious success this Sunday evening against Valencia. First led by the score, the Blaugranas finally managed to win, relying in particular on a decisive Ansu Fati, who equalized before obtaining a penalty on a collision by José Gaya from behind. Very quickly, the Madrid press rose up against Gil Manzano’s decision, while the Valencia defender seems to have touched the ball before Ansu Fati.

Gaya’s fault lends itself to debate

José Gaya, in fact, seemed a bit disillusioned after the match. “Everyone agrees that I touch the ball forward and there may be a slight touch, but I touch the ball. The shots are always deceptive. It remains to be seen how this was seen on TV, in some angles they tell me that it is very clear that I am touching the ball and in another it may seem that there is contact. But I touch the ball and it’s like always, they whistle what they want, “said Gaya while De Jong, for his part, felt that for him” it was a penalty.

On Radio Marcia, former referee Alfonso Pérez Burrull believes that Gil Manzano made the right choice. “Gaya touched the ball on the action, but he blocked Ansu Fati’s shot and touched it from behind. I think the penalty is the right decision for Gil Manzano ”, assured this specialist in the matter.



