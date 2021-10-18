Cautious opening in sight in Europe, Chinese GDP disappoints



PRUDENT OPENING IN SIGHT IN EUROPE

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected without much change at the opening Monday after a series of Chinese indicators reflecting even weaker growth than expected, a nasty surprise that could favor profit taking after a good week .

Futures on indices suggest a fall of 0.06% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.08% for the FTSE 100 in London and virtual stability for the EuroStoxx 50. As for the CAC 40 in Paris, it could start practically unchanged according to the first available indications.

The Paris index gained 2.56% last week and the EuroStoxx 50 2.69%, its best weekly performance since March.

The growth of the Chinese economy, the second in the world, fell to 4.9% year-on-year over the July-September period, the lowest since the third quarter of last year, due, jumbled, industry bottlenecks, repeated power cuts, sporadic recoveries of the COVID-19 epidemic and turmoil in the real estate market.

September statistics also show that industrial production disappointed with an increase over one year of 3.1%, against 5.3% the previous month, while the consensus stood at + 4.5%.

These figures confirm in the eyes of some investors the scenario of new support measures from the People’s Bank of China (BPC) in the days or weeks to come.

“The Chinese authorities must amplify the easing and we expect that the BPC will soon announce a reduction in the rate of bond reserves”, write the economists of Societe Generale in a note.

Investors also remain on the lookout for signs of inflation amid soaring energy prices and continuing tensions in supply chains.

The results of companies, which will multiply in the days to come, constitute for the moment a factor of support for the equity markets. According to the latest Refinitiv-IBES figures, analysts are now expecting a 32% year-on-year increase in profits for the US Standard & Poor’s 500, against 29.4% in early October.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET





The New York Stock Exchange ended up on Friday, supported by Goldman Sachs, the last major bank to publish its quarterly results.

The Dow Jones index gained 1.09%, or 382.2 points, to 35,294.76, the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 33.11 points, or 0.75%, to 4,471.37 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 73.91 points (+ 0.50%) to 14,897.34.

At values, Goldman Sachs (+ 3.8%) carried the Dow Jones after the publication of a profit above expectations, supported by the performance of its investment banking activities which benefited from the boom in merger transactions. acquisitions.

Alcoa jumped 15.2% after better than expected quarterly and the launch of a new share buyback program.

For the week as a whole, the Dow rose 1.58%, its best weekly performance since June, the S&P 500 gained 1.82% and the Nasdaq 2.18%.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index loses 0.23% within an hour of closing on profit taking after reaching at the start of the session, at 29,144.33 points, its highest level since the 1st October.

Toyota gained 2.31%, however, as the market welcomed the confirmation of its annual production target despite disruptions from semiconductor shortages.

In China, the Shanghai SSE Composite lost 0.37% and the CSI 300 1.45% after today’s economic indicators. The drop reached 2.7% for the real estate sector.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar, after a hesitant start to the day, trended higher against other major currencies (+ 0.17%) but remains below the one-year high hit last Tuesday.

The euro thus returned to around $ 1.1580 and the pound fell again against the greenback after briefly taking advantage of the comments of the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, that the monetary authorities ” will have to act “if they see an inflationary risk in the medium term.

In the bond market, the yield on ten-year US Treasuries rose above 1.6% for the first time since Tuesday, continuing its momentum of Friday (+5.5 basis points) after the rise unexpected retail sales in the United States.

OIL

The oil market takes more than 1%, continuing its momentum of last week against the backdrop of an uninterrupted recovery in demand with the new needs of electricity producers and the reopening of borders in several countries.

Brent gained 1.12% to 85.81 dollars a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 1.52% to 83.53 dollars.

Brent climbed to 86.04, the highest since October 2018, and WTI to 83.73, the highest since October 2014.

(Edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)