Celine Dion ready to come out? His fans wonder and the mystery remains …

Celine Dion is undoubtedly one of the most popular artists of her generation. His masterfully conducted career still has a bright future ahead of it. Last September, via his social networks, the interpreter of my heart Will Go On to say the least intrigued his audience with a mysterious post. “I can’t wait to work (…) on this project which is dear to me, and which will show the world a part of me that had never been shown before”, said the widow of René Angélil. A nice COM shot brilliantly orchestrated by Céline Dion to promote a documentary focused on her career and her private life. The project will also be directed by American filmmaker Irene Taylor Bordsky. “I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity, I think Irene (…) will tell my story in the most honest and authentic way possible”, clarified the singer.





Unfortunately for Celine Dion, her press release had the merit of dividing some of her admirers. Some of them are afraid of being disappointed by the documentary. “We are still all aware that Celine only says what she wants to say and that she must have a life that she does not want to reveal …”, said a member of the Red Heads fan club for Star TV this Monday, October 18, 2021. In recent months, the mother of René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy has often made the front page of the tabloids because of her personal life. Even her sexual orientation has many times intrigued crowds. “Regardless, she has always supported the LGBT cause and has a large LGBT fan base. It wouldn’t shock anyone.”, assured the initiate to our colleagues. Opinion shared by Elisabeth Reynaud, author of Céline Dion – icon and woman of heart at Larousse editions. For Gala last February, she stressed that to date nobody knew if the star had already had “crushes, bloodstrokes, stories with women or with other men. ” Case to be continued …

