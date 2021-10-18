Charlene of Monaco still emaciated: this new cliché that worries shared by the princess

The concern around the state of health of Princess Charlene of Monaco is growing. Sunday, October 17, 2021, she shared a snapshot of her on her Instagram account and she seems to be very thin.

For many months, Charlene of Monaco is stranded in South Africa. The reason : an infection of the ENT sphere which prevents him from taking the plane and which forces him to undergo surgeries. While she had to be operated again on October 8, 2021, she shared a new photo of herself on his Instagram account, Sunday, October 17, 2021. The princess appears there alongside the new king of the Zulus, a people of Southern Africa, with the caption “Thank you for your kindness and support“. Only, it is the physique of Prince Albert’s wife who drew attention to this shot. I have to say that the mother seems to be even more emaciated. Thus, many Internet users have expressed their concern.

“She doesn’t look good at all, look at her arms!“,”She still doesn’t look good, and she’s so skinny“,”I’m sure there’s something going on“, could we read among the comments. And yet, to believe Prince Albert II, his wife should be able to return to the Rock very quickly. She might be back home before the end of October.

Charlene of Monaco can’t wait to reunite with her children

A few days before sharing this photo which worries about his state of health, Charlene of Monaco shared an excerpt from an interview she gave to a South African media. “I had an infection and unfortunately it forced me to stay here in South Africa. I had a very successful first surgery, there were complications, I had a second operation, now I feel much stronger“, she had declared before ensuring that she was eager to find her relatives.”I can’t wait to go home and see my children who I miss terribly and who feel the same as me after months of absence“.

