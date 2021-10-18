Charts USA: in September, the PS5 finally breaks the Switch series – teller report

Say 33. Like the number of consecutive months Nintendo will have led console sales in the United States with its Switch. Imagine, we have to go back to November 2018, which crowned the PS4, to find the Switch elsewhere than at the top of sales in the United States. A month before the release of the Switch OLED, Nintendo finally bends against the PlayStation 5, which Sony Interactive Entertainment distributed massively last month to end its fiscal quarter well. If the PS5 had already managed to pass the Switch in revenue, this time there is no ambiguity: the PS5 is the best-selling console in volume and value for the month of September.

Over the current year, the Switch continues to lead the dance in volume (the number of consoles sold) while the PS5 leads in value (the turnover generated by console sales). In total, console sales remain an important growth lever and represent $ 3.4 billion since the start of the year, an annual increase of 49%, despite the still insufficient availability of new generation machines.

There were plenty of outings in September, but nothing popular enough to dislodge Madden NFL 22 from its pedestal. A finding to be strongly qualified, however, since digital sales of NBA 2K22 (and all other Take-Two Interactive games) are not counted unlike those of Electronic Arts games. Make no mistake, if a vulgar game of soccer like FIFA 22 ahead of the basketball simulation in this American ranking, it is because the comparison is actually not valid.

Anyway, we will let the three sports games sweat on it to turn to the beautiful performance of the month, which is signed Tales of Arise. With its simultaneous global release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC that has already seen it surpass one million worldwide, Bandai Namco’s latest RPG also achieves the best launch in franchise history in the United States. Japanese RPG hits even harder than Diablo II: Resurrected, even if the Blizzard game is actually present twice with the compilation Diablo Prime Evil Collection. Good welcome also for Life is Strange: New Colors who achieves the best franchise startup.