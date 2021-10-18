Charts USA: in September, the PS5 finally breaks the Switch series – teller report

Say 33. Like the number of consecutive months Nintendo will have led console sales in the United States with its Switch. Imagine, we have to go back to November 2018, which crowned the PS4, to find the Switch elsewhere than at the top of sales in the United States. A month before the release of the Switch OLED, Nintendo finally bends against the PlayStation 5, which Sony Interactive Entertainment distributed massively last month to end its fiscal quarter well. If the PS5 had already managed to pass the Switch in revenue, this time there is no ambiguity: the PS5 is the best-selling console in volume and value for the month of September.
Over the current year, the Switch continues to lead the dance in volume (the number of consoles sold) while the PS5 leads in value (the turnover generated by console sales). In total, console sales remain an important growth lever and represent $ 3.4 billion since the start of the year, an annual increase of 49%, despite the still insufficient availability of new generation machines.
There were plenty of outings in September, but nothing popular enough to dislodge Madden NFL 22 from its pedestal. A finding to be strongly qualified, however, since digital sales of NBA 2K22 (and all other Take-Two Interactive games) are not counted unlike those of Electronic Arts games. Make no mistake, if a vulgar game of soccer like FIFA 22 ahead of the basketball simulation in this American ranking, it is because the comparison is actually not valid.
Anyway, we will let the three sports games sweat on it to turn to the beautiful performance of the month, which is signed Tales of Arise. With its simultaneous global release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC that has already seen it surpass one million worldwide, Bandai Namco’s latest RPG also achieves the best launch in franchise history in the United States. Japanese RPG hits even harder than Diablo II: Resurrected, even if the Blizzard game is actually present twice with the compilation Diablo Prime Evil Collection. Good welcome also for Life is Strange: New Colors who achieves the best franchise startup.
Another important release of the month, Deathloop will not change the habits of Arkane Studios, accustomed to critical success without this necessarily translating into amazing commercial results. That said, with its 6th place on just two platforms, Bethesda’s game has nothing to complain about compared to others and in particular Lost judgment, the big absentee of the month. For the rest, we can note the solid performance of Ghost of Tsushima and his Director’s Cut which offers itself a second month of presence, when Death Stranding Director’s Cut would have liked to have at least one.
Although only 15th in the standings, WarioWare: Get It Together had the franchise’s best launch, surpassing the WarioWare Smooth Moves of January 2007. This is the minimum that we could expect from the Switch, which is however unusually poorly represented this month with only 4 Nintendo games in the top 20. Keeping in mind that the small artisan is under-represented for lack of sharing digital sales, like Take-Two Interactive.
In the accessory department, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is the one that generated the most money in September, while the DualSense controller remains the best-selling accessory since the start of the year. On the mobile side, Sensor Tower estimates reveal that Candy Crush Saga, Genshin Impact, Roblox, Master Corner, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Homescapes, Clash of clans, Bingo blitz and Candy Crush Soda Saga are the titles that generated the most money in the United States in September, with a special mention for the game of miHoYo which celebrated its first anniversary with spending up 120% from the previous month.
