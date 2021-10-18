China denies launching new hypersonic missile

Beijing explained that it was a test to produce a new reusable space vehicle.

China on Monday denied information from the Financial Times according to which it would have tested this summer a new type of missile, Beijing affirming on the other hand having carried out a test of “space vehicle“. The British daily said this weekend that the Asian giant had launched a missile in August “hypersonicHaving circled the Earth in orbit before descending towards its target, ultimately missed.

“This test was a routine test of a space vehicle, intended to test reusable space vehicle technologyZhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assured the press. Urged to clarify whether he felt that the article in Financial Times was wrong, Zhao Lijian replied in the affirmative.





Global hypersonic arms race

A missile is said “hypersonicIf it can move at very high speed, usually at least five times the speed of sound. It represents a challenge for opposing anti-missile systems. These technologies, increasingly developed by space companies around the world, could significantly reduce the costs of space launches.

China has already presented a hypersonic missile, the DF-17, in 2019. This weapon of intermediate range (around 2,000 km), in the form of “gliderCan carry nuclear warheads. The missile mentioned by the Financial Times, different, could reach space, be placed in orbit and then re-pass the atmosphere before hitting its target. Its reach would thus be much greater. Unlike a ballistic missile whose descent trajectory is predictable, a hypersonic missile is maneuverable, which makes its trajectory difficult to predict and its interception difficult.

Besides China, the United States, Russia, and at least five other countries are working on hypersonic technology, but Beijing’s progress in this area would “caught American intelligence by surprise“, according to Financial Times. Asked this weekend, the spokesperson for the US Department of Defense did not comment on the details of the article but expressed his “concerns about military development” from China. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), the United States had 5,550 nuclear weapons in January 2021, compared to 350 for China.