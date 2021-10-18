China Suarez emerges from silence after Wanda Nara breakup – Mauro Icardi

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most capped players

New episode in the Wanda Nara – Mauro Icardi file. If we thought the Argentine reconciled with his beautiful after the affair of adultery that shook his couple, Wanda Nara reacted once again this morning on social networks, withdrawing her wedding ring and showing that she was far from having forgiven the PSG striker … And this even if the latter skipped Sunday training to join her in Milan and try to convince her to return.

“I have nothing to do with it”

And in all of this, what does China Suarez, the alleged infidelity of Mauro Icardi say? If the actress remains silent on social networks so as not to fuel the rumor, it has clarified the situation to her close entourage. From Madrid, where she works today, the “household breaker” at the heart of the affair sent a message on the Argentinian people site MDZ.

To his relatives, who poured out in the media, China Suarez categorically denied having a relationship with Mauro Icardi: “I have no idea where it all comes from. I don’t even know them. I just broke up (…) Why would I talk about it? This is not my subject (…) Please, I just got out of a relationship, am I going to get into another? I have nothing to do with it ”.

“I have nothing to do with it”

And in all of this, what does China Suarez, the alleged infidelity of Mauro Icardi say? If the actress remains silent on social networks so as not to fuel the rumor, it has clarified the situation to her close entourage. From Madrid, where she works today, the “household breaker” at the heart of the affair sent a message on the Argentinian people site MDZ.





To his relatives, who poured out in the media, China Suarez categorically denied having a relationship with Mauro Icardi: “I have no idea where it all comes from. I don’t even know them. I just broke up (…) Why would I talk about it? This is not my subject (…) Please, I just got out of a relationship, am I going to get into another? I have nothing to do with it ”.