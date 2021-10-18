China Suarez, the bimbo who almost broke the Wanda Nara couple – Mauro Icardi

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the Parc des Princes, a fortress that has become vulnerable

As revealed last night by Wanda Nara, the Icardi couple are in serious trouble. Returned today to Italy, the beautiful Argentinian will soon ask for a divorce, she who has changed her marital status by announcing herself “separated” to her friends.

The model and agent would not have supported an adultery of the PSG striker, she who wrote in Instagram story: “ Another family destroyed because you are a bitch To the attention of the mysterious conquest of Mauro Icardi.

We now know more about it. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Wanda Nara would have simply learned that his companion was having an affair with the famous Argentine actress China Suarez (29 years old). And here is the torque breaker in question:

Absent from PSG training this Sunday, Mauro Icardi would have obtained the approval of his club to try to repair the damage he has done. He notably joined Wanda Nara in Milan to apologize, suggesting a possible reconciliation a few minutes ago: