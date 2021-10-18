China: the world’s factory facing giant power outages

Posted on Oct 18, 2021, 1:22 PMUpdated Oct 18, 2021, 4:39 PM

This boss of a French industrial group in China cannot get over it: “The authorities warned us at 11 am that the factory would be disconnected at 2 pm. They just left us enough to keep the lights and surveillance cameras on! Thousands of factories across China are idling, victims of power cuts unprecedented in the country.

The electricity shortage, which had already hit the south of the country since the spring, has recently worsened with more than 20 provinces affected, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s GDP. In Jiangsu province, north of Shanghai, machines are shut down and employees asked to work at night or on weekends. “We are authorized to work three days and three nights a week”, continues this entrepreneur.

Energy challenges

In the Guangdong region in the south of the country, the “workshop of the world” was particularly affected by the restrictions. “We are at 35 days of cuts since the end of May”. The recent passage of a typhoon is seen as a blessing. “The temperature has dropped by 18 ° C, reducing the use of air conditioning, and we have no more cuts since October 8,” he said. The improvement is likely to be temporary: the local authorities have already warned that new cuts were to be expected, with the arrival of extreme cold in the north of the country, which accentuates energy demand.

This shortage, for many reasons, testifies to the scale of the energy challenges that await China. The world’s second-largest economy still derives 60% of its electricity production from coal, a dependency that is difficult to reconcile with the country’s climate objectives.





Rising costs

Generators have become extremely sought after. “It feels like the start of the Covid-19 epidemic when we looked everywhere for masks sold at high prices! », Continues a boss.

One thing is certain: the cuts affect the activity and increase the costs: “Some of our production lines were running 24 hours a day, so we cannot keep the orders,” he says. Another is forced to make his workers work on weekends, paid overtime. “Fixed costs are rising, but production is falling. “Even if some provinces or metropolises like Shanghai are spared from the cuts, factories are indirectly affected by the difficulties of their suppliers elsewhere in China”, explains Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, vice-president of the European Chamber of Commerce.

Supply chains under strain

These cuts are straining global supply chains. Chinese factories occupy a central role in the manufacture of the active ingredients necessary for the production of drugs, chemical fertilizers or even certain rubber parts for the automobile. In Zhejiang, the 200 dyeing factories that supply 40% of the Chinese textile industry are shut down until at least the end of December.

Chinese manufacturers, who had so far benefited from a rapid and strong recovery, are now sticking their tongue out. Producer prices are at their highest level for twenty-five years, against a backdrop of soaring commodity prices. “Shortage of components, shortage of electricity, shortage of containers and shortage of liners, this is starting to do a lot and does not bode well for 2022”, worries the boss of a French subsidiary in China.