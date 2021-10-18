Chinese disappointment weighs down the start of the week in Europe



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS DECREASE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SESSION

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets retreated at the start of the session on Monday after figures below expectations of Chinese growth, which encouraged profit taking after the sustained increase recorded last week.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 1.02% to 6,658.84 points around 07:40 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 lost 0.18% and in Frankfurt, the Dax fell 0.52%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is down 0.83%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.48% and the Stoxx 600 0.54%.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth was only 4.9% year-on-year over the July-September period, the lowest figure recorded since the third quarter of last year.

And the statistics for September show that industrial production was also disappointing, with an increase over one year of only 3.1% against 5.3% the previous month, while the consensus gave it to + 4.5%.





These figures penalize European stocks strongly exposed to the Chinese market, starting with the big names in luxury goods: in Paris, LVMH lost 3.7%, Kering 3.63%, Hermès 2.95%.

“Barring a strong stimulus from the government (…), the Chinese economy should still experience relatively weak growth for the remainder of the year. Like many analysts, we expect more marked actions in the coming month which should allow a rebound in activity in early 2022 “, explains Sebastian Paris Horvitz, director of research at LBPAM.

On top of growth concerns are recurring fears about inflation: oil prices have reached new highs and the Governor of the Bank of England ruled on Sunday that monetary authorities should act if they see any change. medium-term inflation expectations.

These two factors once again favor the rise in bond yields: that of the ten-year German Bund rose to -0.152%, which benefited banks like BNP Paribas (+ 0.43%).

The news of the results of companies also animates the odds: Philips loses 0.91% after quarterly penalized by a product recall and component shortages, which force the Dutch group to reduce its annual forecasts, and Umicore yields 4.51 % after also lowering his outlook.

On the rise, the French laboratory Valneva jumped 32.5% after the first positive results of a test of its vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)