Chinese horoscope for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Health side, risk of allergic disorders. In Love, a beautiful day overall to form plans for the future. You want to see far. When it comes to money and work, in your profession, you can hope to see your tenacity rewarded. But don’t give in to impatience. Regarding the mood, patience is required.

Our advice for your day: you tend to let yourself be lulled by your reassuring routine, but you are getting bogged down.

On the love side, it’s always passion, but these days it takes on a little harsh aspects. Quite violent conflicts could be at the rendezvous. Don’t be surprised, you know that with two explosive characters, this kind of thing can happen. Regarding money and work, you will be very uplifted and ready to move mountains, nothing will stop you. Finances, on the other hand, are to be watched. Beware of “favorite” expenses that you will have forgotten tomorrow! Regarding health, good resistance to viral attacks. Mood level, very tonic day.

Our tip of the day: an essential oil diffuser will allow you to cleanse the atmosphere of your home while perfuming it.

In terms of health, take care of your body by purifying it. On the love side, your emotional exchanges will be very ardent. For people in a relationship, beware of temptations which, if you give in, could cost you dearly. About the mood, fantastic day! When it comes to money and work, you will be completely focused on achieving your professional goals and you will be perfect as a ship captain. Be more careful in choosing your partners and you will achieve your goals.

Our advice for your day: lighten your meals, if you want to keep the figure. You have time to binge!

About the mood, relatively mundane day. About love, in this area you don’t know what you want. However, you will have to make a choice. You will aspire to tranquility and well-being will be there. Single, you should have a very promising meeting but your attitude could ruin everything. When it comes to money and work, you will seek to complete all ongoing negotiations as quickly as possible. This will be the perfect time to work harder and do everything to bring your most ambitious projects to fruition. Even cash flow is possible. In terms of health, your form will be the envy of many. You will be full of energy. However, you should avoid excess of any kind. If you want to stay in shape, don’t pull the rope.

Our tip for your day: get organized to waste as little time as possible.

When it comes to love, you would do well to take some time to sort out your family matters. In a Relationship, there is a risk of settling accounts on the pillow! You will dream of adventure and escape, which your partner will not like very much. Try to come to terms with reality, or find a compromise. When it comes to money and work, you will need to put in the effort to concentrate and perform! Make sure before embarking on a project that it is within your means. Also, give yourself plenty of leeway. In terms of health, you may lack a little tone but you still benefit from a good basic resistance. About the mood, a little tense atmosphere.

Our tip of the day: in the morning, don’t settle for a quick cup of coffee or tea. Take at least one fruit juice.

On the mood side, nothing is changing, it’s the status quo. When it comes to money and work, seeing the distance stimulates you, but don’t overload your schedule. You’ll try to get the recognition you want, but beware of any new responsibilities that may be offered to you. You will seek to establish good relations with those around you. On the love side, single, you will be more open, and more sociable, but a long-term relationship does not tempt you. As a couple, you will not make an effort to maintain a good atmosphere. Fortunately, the planets will protect your married life. They will offer you a beautiful period of tenderness and complicity. On the health side, your healthy lifestyle will protect you from possible minor worries but you will not be able to escape a drop in morale.

Our tip of the day: routine is not necessarily your enemy! It is also a sign of stability.





Speaking of love, today you will be much too demanding… Especially with yourself. You will not be able to anticipate everything and this is normal. When will you realize that life is a succession of surprises and unforeseen events? Take it as it comes and everything will be better. Money and work level, you sharpen your weapons discreetly, you will have the opportunity to collect useful information for your career. Seize all the opportunities that may arise and do not dwell on unfounded scruples. You will likely have to postpone a purchase due to a delayed cash flow. Nothing serious. Regarding the mood, tedious day. On the health side, some headaches are possible at the end of the day. Insulate yourself in the calm with compresses of cornflower water on the eyes for example.

Our tip of the day: a fruit juice for breakfast will do you more good than a bowl of coffee. You will have energy for the day.

On the mood side, a fabulously pleasant day! Health level, do not forget to practice a sport. When it comes to money and work, you will have the advantage of exceptional daring and the desire to move, to move forward, to create … Perhaps the time has come for the creation of business or a professional change. When it comes to love, your romantic relationship will take a more passionate turn. If you have children, don’t get angry with them too violently, they won’t understand. Focus on dialogue.

Our tip of the day: avoid overly spicy dishes. Prefer sweeter spices which will flavor your meals as well.

Regarding money and work, you will be serious in the accomplishment of your tasks. This attitude will be noticed. From a financial standpoint, some investments will be particularly well thought out. On the love side, you will have to wait a bit before seeing your romantic relationship take a more passionate turn. Be patient even if routine isn’t really your cup of tea. Regarding the mood, the day was quite passable. Concerning health, headaches at the end of the day.

Our advice for your day: you need to get some fresh air, to get out of your metro-work-sleep rhythm! It doesn’t take much.

Level money and work, at work, conflicts are likely to break out. But you will manage to defuse them with your cool. Protect yourself all the same if you don’t want to become collateral damage. Regarding the mood, a fairly ordinary day. Regarding love, the one you love is only waiting for a gesture or a word from you to achieve happiness. Why don’t you go for it? Do doubts still persist? Regarding health, good dental hygiene.

Our tip of the day: don’t sulk in your corner if you’ve been upset! Rather, provoke an explanation.

When it comes to love, you tend to be a little too sure of yourself and your charm. It could do you a disservice, even if luck was initially on your side. Get off your cloud a bit. When it comes to money and work, not all proposals will be interesting. Be careful, don’t accept anything without thinking well. You will soon have the opportunity to find more rewarding opportunities. About health, possible overwork. Make time for yourself. About the mood, this day promises to be exhausting.

Our advice for your day: do not take the weight of the world on your shoulders! Sometimes you are too serious.

Regarding love, the days go by and are not alike. You will be attentive and warm with the loved one. You will forget the past arguments and you will decide to start again on a basis of confidence. Single, you will find your good mood which will make you particularly charming! About the mood, tiring but buoyant day. When it comes to money and work, you won’t have a lot of time to spend on trivia. Most of your attention will be paid to your work. You will focus on one important project, neglecting the rest somewhat. If you want to make an investment, take all the useful information and above all, listen to the advice of wise people. On the health side, do not forget to play sports or rather do not look for bad excuses not to do so. You don’t have to run a marathon, but it’s time to seriously think about getting in shape.

Our tip of the day: realize that you are much more likely to get what you want by smiling than by sulking.

