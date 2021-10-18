More

    Chloé Jouannet topless, Alexandra Lamy’s daughter hides (almost) nothing!

    After the effort, the comfort. Chloé Jouannet has not been idle this year. The actress chained the shootings of the series Derby Girl and Luther with those of the films Notre-Dame is burning by Jean-Jacques Annaud last April as well as My heroine Where Touched, the new project created by his mother Alexandra Lamy. So to hell with greed. After enjoying a luxurious mother-daughter stay at the Hotel Brach, located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, then flying to the island of Syros, Greece, with her companion Sandor Funtek, the young girl has found a corner of warmth in which she was able to indulge in the joys of topless swimming. October is not a cold month for everyone.


    Unfortunately, we do not know where the pretty naiad walks without the top of her swimsuit. Chloé Jouannet has not geolocated her photographs. On the first, we can see the sun shining brightly above a heavenly setting. On the second, it is the actress’s curves that are enchanting. A publication that has earned him many compliments, of course, including the praise of columnist Emilie Lopez. “But you’re going to break the internet there too“Wrote Cyril Hanouna’s colleague. Indeed …


