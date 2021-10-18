Colin Powell, Secretary of State under George W. Bush, died of Covid-19

He died at the age of 84 on Monday. Known for his 2003 address on weapons of mass destruction allegedly held by Iraq, he later called it a “blemish” moment on his reputation.

Former Secretary of State under George W. Bush, Colin Powell, has died at the age of 84 from “complications related to Covid-19»His family announced Monday, October 18.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a great American“, They said in a statement posted on social networks, specifying that it was”fully vaccinated“. Colin Powell died at Walter Reed Hospital, located in suburban Washington, where US presidents are often treated.





Speech on Weapons of Mass Destruction

Colin Powell was the first African-American to hold the post of Chief of the Defense Staff, before becoming head of US diplomacy under the Republican presidency of George W. Bush. Advocate of the war in Iraq, Colin Powell had made on February 5, 2003, before the Security Council of the United Nations, a long speech on the weapons of mass destruction (WMD) allegedly held by Iraq, arguments which were used to justify the invasion of the country. He later admitted that this performance was a “task“On his reputation:”It’s a blemish because I’m the one who made this presentation on behalf of the United States to the world, and it will always be part of my record.“

Born April 5, 1937 in Harlem, Colin Powell grew up in New York City, where he studied geology. He had started his military career in 1958. First stationed in Germany, he was then sent to Vietnam as military adviser to John F. Kennedy.