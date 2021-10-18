Consomac: Unleashed: Apple Event live

More

    Let’s go for the last Apple Event of the year! “Unleashed” Where “Hang on” in French, the catchphrase of the event sets the tone: it will be mainly about the Mac and the Apple Silicon project with the presentation of a new processor more powerful than the Apple M1 chip which will equip higher models range. It’s a long-awaited announcement: Apple should finally unveil its redesign of the MacBook Pro with new 14 “and 16” models. A new high-end Mac mini is also hoped for. A successor for the iMac 27 “cannot be completely ruled out, but rumors point to next year. Small surprises are possible – we are thinking in particular of the AirPods 3 – but it will be the Mac that will be available. honor tonight.

    On this page, we offer you our traditional follow-up in French and live from the event. You can of course watch it live on the Apple website, on the Apple TV app as well as on YouTube. Hostilities will begin at 7 p.m.

    18:31:

    The Apple online store was closed all afternoon to clean the shelves: new products will be presented on the Apple site this evening.

    18:34:

    Tim Cook cracked his traditional pre-conference tweet: “The big day is here”, he says, attaching a photo of Apple Park. No guests today, health situation requires: everything will be pre-recorded.

    18:43:

    The video broadcast on the Apple site is now active, with music and stars scrolling, as on the invitation card.

    18:50:

    More than 10 minutes to wait!

    18:53:

    The futuristic vibe and electronic music (Boys Noize – Close) are very unusual for an Apple conference!

    18:58:

    The pace accelerates and the apple of Apple now appears not intermittently …

    19:00:

    5, 4, 3, 2, 1 … Here we go!

    19:01:

    We start with a video of a youngster starting an iMac G3 in his garage. Then the machines evolve and we witness the creation of music from the different sounds known from Apple products.

    19:02:

    And here we are at Apple Park! Tim Cook is in the outdoor gardens to greet us.

    19:02:

    Today we’re going to talk about two topics: music and the Mac. And we start with the music.

    19:04:

    Zane Lowe will talk to us about Apple Music.

    19:05:

    Siri will be improved so that we can request many new thematic playlists.

    19:06:

    A new subscription called Voice Plan allows access to Apple Music … only through Siri, for half the price. This subscription will be available in France.

    19:07:

    Dave Wilkes Jr. is now talking about the HomePod mini.

    19:08:

    Apple’s small connected speaker is now available in color! The release is scheduled for November and the price is unchanged.

    19:09:

    We move on to AirPods with Susmita Dutta.

    19:11:

    The AirPods 3 are here! As expected, they largely take the design of the AirPods Pro, but without the interchangeable rubber part.

    19:12:

    Apple has revised the speakers to improve their quality. Spatial audio is in the game.

    19:13:

    Adaptive EQ allows audio to be adjusted in real time, depending on the user’s ear.

    19:14:

    AirPods 3 offer 6 hours of battery life, and 5 minutes of charging provides 1 hour of use. With the case, you can get 30 hours of battery life.

    19:14:

    These new models are compatible with wireless charging.

    19:15:

    Pre-orders are launched tonight, with a price of $ 179. They will be available next week. It’s the same price as the AirPods 2, which are kept but drop to $ 129.

    19:16:

    We go to the Mac with John Ternus.

    19:16:

    “Today, we are totally re-imagining the MacBook Pro! “

    19:17:

    The new chip is not called M1X, but M1 Pro.

    19:17:

    Johny Srouji will give us all the details on this new chip.

    19:20:

    The Apple M1 Pro chip includes 10 cores (8 for performance, 2 for power savings), and the GPU has 16 cores. Apple promises up to 70% more raw performance than the M1 chip, twice the graphics performance, and three times faster memory.

    19:21:

    Apple has a second chip to present: the Apple M1 Max. There are 32 cores for the GPU! With a memory further doubled to 400 GB / s.

    19:23:

    Side power consumption, Apple connects the graphics to explain that Apple’s chips consume much less than the competition while being more powerful. Apple is measured against dedicated graphics cards.

    19:24:

    “It’s the fastest processor on a laptop. “

    19:24:

    Craig Federighi talks about integration with macOS.

    19:26:

    There are a whole bunch of optimizations to maximize processor performance.

    19:27:

    Apple announces new software for its professional authoring software, which will take advantage of the new Apple Silicon chips.

    19:28:

    A video is broadcast to show us developers naturally amazed by the power of the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

    19:31:

    Back to John Ternus for the presentation of the new MacBook Pro equipped with these two chips …

    19:32:

    And here is the new MacBook Pro!

    19:32:

    There are two models 14 “and 16”. And yes, there is a notch on the screen!

    19:33:

    Shruti Haldea gives us all the details.

    19:33:

    The keyboard does abandon the Touch Bar, and there are full-sized function keys.

    19:35:

    On the connectivity side, there is HDMI, USB-C and SD card reader on the left, and two other USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), the jack and … the return of a MagSafe connector! It is still possible to charge the Mac via USB-C.

    19:35:

    The MacBook Pro supports 2 or 3 6K monitors depending on the chip used.

    19:36:

    On the screen side, the margins have been reduced to the maximum, with a notch for the webcam.

    19:36:

    The large model goes to 16.2 “and the small to 14.2”, with a higher resolution.

    19:37:

    ProMotion technology is in the game with a 120 Hz screen for smoother animations!

    19:37:

    It’s a Liquid Retina XDR display: the mini-LED and its absolute blacks are there! The new tiles are brighter.

    19:39:

    Revor McLeod talks on the webcam. This is a 1080p sensor with improved quality.

    19:40:

    Apple has also revised the pickups.

    19:41:

    The speakers also change for more impressive sound, with spatial audio and 80% more bass. Both sizes of MacBook Pro come with a six-speaker system.

    19:41:

    Apple promises up to twice the power of the Core i9s used on the 16 ”MacBook Pros.

    19:42:

    Compared to the Radeon Pro 5600M, the M1 Pro chip improves by 2.5x and the M1 Max by 4x in graphics performance.

    19:42:

    Machine Learning side, Apple promises five times better.

    19:43:

    On the 14 “model, which can accommodate both chips, the Apple M1 Max chip promises up to 13x the graphics performance of previous models!

    19:43:

    There is up to 64 GB of RAM.

    19:44:

    SSDs are even faster …

    19:45:

    The battery life can reach 17 hours on the 14.2 “model, 21 hours on the 16” model. That’s 10 hours more than before! And there is fast charging technology to reach 50% charge in 30 minutes.

    19:46:

    We breathe two minutes with a recap video …

    19:47:

    Here is a summary of the advances of these new models:

    19:48:

    The 14 “MacBook Pro will start at $ 1,999, the 16” MacBook Pro from $ 2,499. Pre-orders will launch tonight for availability next week.

    19:48:

    The old model with M1 chip, kept in the catalog, is getting a little old today.

    19:50:

    Tim Cook thanks Apple employees for their work. That’s all for tonight !

    19:51:

    Visit the Apple Store to discover these new features in more detail. Thank you all for your loyalty!

    20:18:

