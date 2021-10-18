COP26 in Glasgow: program, challenges … what you need to know about the UN climate conference

By Caroline J. Posted October 18, 2021 11:38 AM

For nearly two weeks, the signatory countries of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will meet in Scotland for the COP26. So what to expect What are the issues and the program? We tell you all about the next UN climate conference.

Six years after the COP21 and the Paris Agreement and two years after the last United Nations climate conference, the leaders of the signatory countries of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change are preparing to meet in Scotland for the COP26. A very important new conference, as more and more scientists sound the alarm bells about the future of the planet.

The COP26 will take place from October 31 to November 12, 2021 To Glasgow in Scotland. And it is within the Scottish Event Campus that meetings and discussions between the various heads of state and government will be held.

This year Conference of the Parties (COP) will be chaired by Alok sharma, former UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. It was on January 8, 2021 that he was appointed full-time president of this 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change.

Like the previous editions, the “Parts“- countries or regional organizations signatories to the Framework Convention – are invited to attend this COP26 ; they are in total 197. The member countries of the European Union, including France and Germany, are obviously part of it, but also the United States, China and India. However, as of October 15, several leaders of these invited countries still had not confirmed their arrival. This was particularly the case of the Chinese president Xi Jinping, of the Russian president Vladimir Poutine, of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. A behavior that had also annoyed Elizabeth ii. “We only know people who don’t come … it’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t act“, had released the Queen of England during a private discussion on the COP26, captured on October 14th.





COP26: the program and the challenges

Side program, two important moments are expected during this COP26, starting with the presence of Heads of State and Government for statements, expected in Glasgow from November 1 to 2. The opportunity for them to exhibit their new commitments respective vis-à-vis the climate. Other important dates? Those of November 9 and 10, where again the heads of state and government will speak. Moreover, throughout this COP26, are also scheduled debates, conferences, but also various events open to the public.

But then what are the challenges of this COP26 ? During a speech given on October 12 at Unesco, Alok sharma was clear: “World leaders must honor the promise made here in Paris”With reference to the Paris Agreement, and therefore limit global warming to a level well below 2, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius. “World leaders built consensus with ambition and hope, but this was only the beginning of the road to tackling climate change” he added.

To achieve this agreement, the president of COP26 has set four objectives for each signatory country, namely “emissions reduction, climate change adaptation, funding and collaboration”.

Alok sharma also asked rich countries, in this case the G7 and G20 member states, to follow “the same way”That other countries like Bhutan. This small state of 750,000 inhabitants has indeed already reached the level “net zero”Carbon.

While some expect a lot from this COP26, others have little hope. This is particularly the case of the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. “ As it stands, this COP will not bring big changes “, She confided on October 16 to AFP.