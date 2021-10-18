cost of 5 billion in 2022, confirms Dussopt

Set up to mitigate the rise in energy, the “shield“On the price of electricity will lead to a loss of tax revenue to the tune of 5.1 billion euros in 2022, Minister of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt said on Monday.

Read alsoEnd of Leclerc Énergies: no power cut for customers before October 31

In addition to the energy voucher of 100 euros for the most modest households which will be debated later in the discussion of the state budget, this “shield”Consists of a freeze on regulated gas prices and a limitation to 4% of the regulated electricity tariff at the start of 2022, via taxation.

The cost of “shieldWas not given during the vote Thursday by the Assembly of the amendment reflecting these announcements.





A budget deficit of -148.4 billion euros

The minister revealed it Monday in front of the deputies: “Gross domestic tax revenue on final electricity consumption is reduced by 5.1 billion euros“, He declared by announcing a deterioration of the balance of the State envisaged for 2022.

The budget deficit will amount to -148.4 billion, a figure which remains provisional since it only takes into account the amendments voted during the examination of the first part of the budget devoted to revenue.

Read alsoSoaring energy prices: Brussels returns the ball to the States

Olivier Dussopt clarified that he had not yet entered the cost of “shield»On gas: the fiscal mechanism will only be activated, month by month, if the gas price exceeds that of October. “There is no guarantee that we will be led – I was going to say cornered – to activate this device.», He noted.