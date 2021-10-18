Coumba (Koh-Lanta, La Légende): she reveals the insults she receives and announces that she has lodged a complaint

Coumba has a lot on his heart. The adventurer of Koh-Lanta, La Légende has decided not to let it go. She announced that she had filed a complaint after receiving hate messages.

By participating in Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Coumba has become an adventurer emblematic of the program broadcast on TF1. But from the start, she has been talked about more for her strategies and bloodthirsty strokes than for her victories. Indeed, the 36-year-old sportswoman was initially at the origin of a 100% female alliance, with the aim of making a final, only made up of women. Despite everything, she will sacrifice Candice. A behavior that some viewers find it hard to accept. But things have gone too far.

Indeed, Coumba revealed this Sunday, October 17 that she is a victim of heavy insults from Internet users. And these hateful messages, she decided to post them on Instagram, in order to show everyone what she is going through all day. “You may not agree with my choices, my behavior etc. but from there to insult me ​​daily … In short, I will not let go from this day!”, she wrote in the caption. The adventurer then decided to file a complaint.

Coumba: “The cyber police even find the creators of fake accounts”

Coumba then reminds his haters what they may incur: “My dear ones, a public insult is repressed by the law of 1881 (article 33), which punishes it with a fine of 12,000 euros. The cyber police even find the creators of false accounts”. Following this story, some candidates wanted to give him their support, like Claude Dartois or even Alix : “When I read this, I really have a heartache”, the young woman wrote, while one of the show’s favorite contestants wrote: “Mentalities are struggling to change, each Koh-Lanta must remain a game”. Indeed, the messages received are extremely violent, proof that some people forget that Koh Lanta is just a game.

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge