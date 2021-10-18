Covid-19. France relies on the Pfizer vaccine much more than on the others





Between the four, his heart does not waver. France has clearly made its choice between the Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines. If the government refrains from any public comment, the orders made to the laboratories are final: Pfizer-BioNtech wins hands down. According to government data, the deliveries of the various vaccines give the keys to the vaccine strategy. Pfizer-BioNtech, planned for the long term The vaccine is the most widely distributed in France and has found favor with the public and health authorities (it can be prescribed from 12 years old). Between December 27, 2020 and today, France received 83,873,010 doses. The government has no doubts about this vaccine, so much so that orders are scheduled until July 2022, at an average rate of 2 million weekly doses.

Moderna, the stake of doubt Until now, this vaccine seemed to be a good alternative to Pfizer-BioNtech. But the fears of the health authorities will undoubtedly impact the orders. At the beginning of October, Sweden and Finland suspended Moderna for people born after January 1, 1991. The reason? “Signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium”. Even if the Swedish public health agency tempers the information by indicating that “the risk of being reached is very low, it is a very rare side effect”, the doubt has settled. The High Authority for Health (HAS) in France is awaiting an opinion from the European Medicines Agency to rule: “We want to be sure that there are no contraindications, and therefore a real benefit in relation to the risk , in these young people for whom Covid-19 is generally benign. “ Since mid-January, Moderna deliveries, although irregular, have been increasing, proof that the government sees this vaccine as an alternative to Pfizer-BioNtech. In mid-October, France received a total of 25,126,300 doses. But unlike its competitor, orders are suspended. While waiting for the opinion of the European authorities.



Janssen, right to oblivion The vaccine, which was initially single-dose from the American group Johnson & Johnson, has undergone an about-face, which is reflected in deliveries. Between April and early July, weekly arrivals varied from 504,600 to … zero. Between July 11 and September 12, no dose. Then two deliveries (357,600 and 678,900 doses), and that’s it. France only authorizes the vaccine for people over 55 years old. The Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) has announced a “significant number” of cases of Janssen failure. Quickly, medical authorities around the world came out in favor of a second injection, if possible of another vaccine. Even if it means being injected twice, the public prefers to turn to Pfizer and Moderna. France received a total of 3,416,300 doses. As with AstraZeneca, unused doses are given to the Covax device, which redistributes them to poor countries.

AstraZeneca, the free fall In February 2021, France received 273,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. By mid-October, France will have obtained a total of 10,739,400 doses. However, when we look at the weekly deliveries, we realize that no dose has been delivered since July 4. The reason for this fall? The reluctance of the public, after several reports of side effects, proven or not, concerning this vaccine. In particular cases of serious thrombosis. Suspended for three days from March 16 to 18, the Swedish-British product never recovered. Its use has not been recommended for people under the age of 55. However, at the end of May, “only” 47 cases of “atypical” thrombosis had been identified in people who had received an AstraZeneca vaccine, out of approximately 4.9 million injected doses. Among the recognized side effects, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) added Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disease, in September. France went from 181,000 daily injections on March 12, 2021 to 1191 on June 7. This explains why France stopped deliveries the following month. Faced with unused stocks, France has decided to give them to the Covax device, which redistributes them to poor countries.