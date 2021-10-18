Covid-19 in France: 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, 6,468 people hospitalized

In France, the Covid-19 epidemic is declining. But the situation remains extremely fragile as winter approaches, while some schools, such as in Lozère, have reimposed the mask at school on Monday, and scientists fear a double influenza-Covid epidemic.

In the hospital, the hospitalization rate increases slightly, but remains low. According to the latest report from Public Health France, 6,468 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized in the country on Monday, against 6,448 on Sunday and 6,729 last Monday. Of these patients, 277 were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, the proportion of patients with severe forms falls a little more each day: with 67 new entries in critical care services, 1,049 people are being taken care of on Monday in these units reserved for the most severe cases. They were 1052 the day before, 1145 seven days ago.

The incidence rate continues to increase in France, all ages combined, almost returning to the alert threshold of 50 (48.4). A “low plateau” seems to have been reached. There are 1057 cases of contamination on Monday, against 1120 last Monday. With 4,640 confirmed cases per day on average, there is an increase of about 10% over a week.

• 1,057 positive cases recorded in 24 hours, versus 1,120 last Monday

• 4,640 cases per day on average (like yesterday and + 10% in one week) • Throughout the week, the trend is biased by the end of reimbursement for tests for those not vaccinated since Friday. 1/3 # Covid19 pic.twitter.com/uT8jjFOODg – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 18, 2021

But this apparent drop can be misleading. The so-called “comfort” PCR and antigen tests are no longer reimbursed since Friday, it is possible that infected people have not been tested. This small increase in cases compared to last week may therefore be due to the lower number of tests carried out.

Public Health France has also recorded 41 deaths in hospital in the past 24 hours, linked to an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Since the start of the epidemic, 117,291 people have died in France.