Covid-19: risks, unknowns, health situation … why the Moderna vaccine is no longer authorized in the 3rd dose?

Until then, it was not impossible to have been vaccinated with Pfizer and to receive a third booster dose with the Moderna vaccine. This Friday, October 15, the High Authority for Health decided to no longer authorize it in this context.

The third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, called the booster dose, is currently recommended for people over 65, the immunocompromised, people at risk, such as obese and diabetics, as well as caregivers. Until then, a dose of the Moderna vaccine, as a booster, even if the person had been vaccinated with the product developed by Pfizer was not impossible, the two vaccines being messenger RNA vaccines.

Read also – Third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine: for whom, when and why to get vaccinated again?

But this Friday, October 15, the High Authority for Health suspended the use of the Moderna vaccine for booster shots, she said in a statement.

Uncertainties about certain risks

It thus aligns itself with the choice of other countries, in particular Scandinavians, which had suspended the Moderna vaccine for those under 30, while Iceland even suspended it completely as a booster dose because of the risk of inflammation of the myocardium.





If “in any event, these (myocarditis and pericarditis) remain rare and self-limiting in almost all cases”, the HAS nevertheless specifies that it is prudent in such a context.

A reassuring health situation

Another reason, the HAS wants to wait for the opinion of the European regulator, which must decide on the use of the Moderna vaccine as a booster dose by the end of October. “The announcements from various health authorities have highlighted the unknowns that remain.” “This is why the HAS adjusts its opinion and recommends today to adhere to the rules of common law by only using for recalls the product having obtained the extension of MA for this purpose”, indicates that the press release “.

Finally, if the HAS plays the card of caution, it is also because the situation allows it. Indeed, faced with rather reassuring epidemic indicators and a sufficient quantity of doses in France, the suspension of the Moderna vaccine for booster doses should not slow down the vaccination campaign.

Pfizer only for recalls

“In the meantime, the Comirnaty® vaccine (Pfizer, Editor’s note), which has an extended MA and which is now available in town and in vaccination centers, can be used for booster shots, whatever the vaccine. used in primary vaccination “, specifies the High authority of health in its press release.