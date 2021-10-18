More

    Covid-19 – The health assessment of Sunday, October 17 in Bigorre, in the Gers, in Haute-Garonne and in New Aquitaine

    Find the health report on the Hautes-Pyrénées, Gers, Haute-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Landes departments on Sunday, October 17.

    Occitania

    Hautes-Pyrenees

    In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,118 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 4 patients in intensive care (stable). 237 people lost their lives in the (stable) hospital.

    The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 33.5 against 30.4 yesterday

    Gers

    In the Gers department, 10 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 542 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

    The incidence rate in the Gers: 36.8 against 34.7 yesterday

    Haute-Garonne

    In the Haute-Garonne department, 146 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 6,298 people were able to return to their (stable) homes. 25 people are currently in intensive care (stable). 907 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).


    The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 28.5 against 26.5 yesterday

    New Aquitaine

    Pyrenees-Atlantiques

    In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 53 patients are currently hospitalized (stable). 2341 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There are 4 patients hospitalized in intensive care (stable). 514 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

    The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 49.8 against 44.6 yesterday

    Landes

    In the Landes department, 5 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,029 people were able to return to their (stable) homes. There are 0 patients in intensive care (stable). 259 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

    The incidence rate of the Landes: 15 against 15.5 yesterday

    Follow-up of positive tests to October 14

    Hautes-Pyrénées: 25

    Gers: 23

    Haute-Garonne: 80

    Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 84

    Landes: 9

    In France


