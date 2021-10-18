Covid-19 – The incidence rate on the rise for the 4th consecutive day in France, very close to the alert threshold

Fourth consecutive day of increase for the incidence rate in the country.

From 43 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on October 10, the incidence rate in France jumped to 48.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on October 14, the latest data available which also corresponds to the last date when the tests were reimbursed for the whole the French.

An increase of 11% in four days which logically follows that of new positive cases which has also been steadily increasing for several days.

Thus, according to data from Public Health France, the increase in positive cases is + 35%, this Sunday compared to the same day last week.





More worryingly, the incidence rate is dangerously close to the alert threshold set at 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants by the government and below which France had passed since September 30.

It remains to be seen whether this increase will be sustained over time and will mark the start of a fifth wave in the country very soon.

Unless the expected drop in the number of tests carried out by the French from Friday, October 15 (they are now paying for the unvaccinated) does not distort the data of these key indicators in monitoring the epidemic.

Strong increase in the Pyrénées-Orientales

The trend is exactly the same in the Pyrénées-Orientales where the incidence rate was 40.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants this Sunday evening against 26.5 on October 9, an increase of + 53% in just a few days. .

In Aude, on the other hand, the incidence rate is at its lowest but remains quite high with 44 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.