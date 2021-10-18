Covid-19: why shouldn’t you throw away your mask after a single use?

While the mask saves lives, it is also a source of concern about environmental pollution. Since the start of the pandemic, throwing away surgical masks after just one use has been common.

However, according to a French study published in the journal Chemosphère on Monday, October 11 and relayed by Le Monde, the masks retain their filtering capacities and would still be effective after 10 passes in the washing machine.

According to French scientists who have conducted laboratory tests for a year and a half, washed surgical masks are even more effective than Category 1 fabric masks.

According to Philippe Cinquin, scientific coordinator of the Grenoble University Hospital Center for Clinical Investigation, lint begins to form on the outside of the mask after several machine washes. According to the authors of the study, “this pilling causes uncomfortable wear and can define the end of life of the mask even if the filtration properties remain effective”.





Good news for the protection of the environment

To delay the degradation of the mask as much as possible, it is advisable to wash it in a closed pillowcase, for example. For Philippe Cinquin, his mask should be thrown away when “its appearance shows that it is damaged and that it no longer fits the face well”.

This scientific discovery is therefore good news for the planet. The Directorate General for Risk Prevention (DGPR) has in fact estimated that disposable masks represented 40,000 tonnes of non-recycled waste in France during the year 2020.