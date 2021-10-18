Crystal Palace: the official compositions

Iron the second. This is Arsenal’s goal this Monday evening for the reception of Crystal Palace (9 p.m.), as part of the 8th day of the Premier League, after stalling in Brighton and thus halting a dynamic of 3 wins in a row in the league. Faced with the Gunners, however, the Eagles are determined to resume their flight, they who have not tasted the joys of success for 3 games in PL and a resounding victory against Tottenham (3-0). All the more so as Patrick Vieira will return to his former club, in which he shone from 1996 to 2005, and that he will surely be keen to mark a little more this evening so special in his eyes.

What follows after this advertisement

For this meeting at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta, only without Granit Xhaka (injured and unavailable until the end of the year 2021), makes only one change in his 4-2-3-1 compared to the match draw on the lawn of Brighton before the international break. Albert Sambi Lokonga leaves the Gunners collective to give way to Nicolas Pépé, while Martin Odegaard will form the double pivot alongside Thomas Partey. For his part, Patrick Vieira, who must compose without Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson, lines up a 4-3-3 and makes only one change. Wilfried Zaha does not appear in the group while the Ayew-Benteke-Édouard trio has the confidence of the French coach.

Follow this match on our live commentary





The starting XI

Arsenal: Ramsdale – Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney – Partey, Odegaard – Saka, Smith Rowe, Pépé – Aubameyang

Crystal Palace: Guaita – Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell – Gallagher, Milivojević, McArthur – Ayew, Benteke, Édouard