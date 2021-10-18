Currencies: the exchange rate of the dinar on October 17

While everyone expected further record declines in the dinar against the major currencies, due to the new international flight program decided by the Ministry of Transport, the exchange rate has been stable for a few days.

In the official quotes of the Bank of Algeria, the euro is exchanged for this beginning of the week, against 159.17 dinars for the purchase and 159.23 dinars for the sale. We can see that the dinar has kept the same levels compared to the situation yesterday.

For the US currency, the prices on the Algiers interbank foreign exchange market show a dollar against 137.08 dinars for the purchase and 137.10 dinars for the sale.





In addition, the Bank of Algeria’s exchange table indicates that the pound sterling has also stabilized in the official market. The unit of this currency is exchanged for 187.76 dinars for purchase and 187.81 dinars for sale.

The exchange rate in the parallel market

At the level of the parallel currency market, the single European currency appears, for this beginning of the week, in the neighborhood of 212 dinars for sale against 214 dinars for sale, or 21,200 DA for 100 euros for sale and 21,400 DA purchase.

Concerning the American dollar at the level of the same circuit, a dollar is offered against at 181 DA for sale against 183 DA for purchase. There is a slight increase compared to the situation a few days ago.

The pound sterling in the black currency market is traded against 242 DA to buy 239 DA to sell.