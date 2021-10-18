Cyril Hanouna and his ex-partner Emilie: live discussion in TPMP and revelation

It’s a new week that the team of Do not touch My TV starts on the hats of wheels. This Monday, October 18, Cyril Hanouna and his band are in good shape. The PAF troublemaker kicked off C8’s flagship show by making a phone call to his 9-year-old son, Lino. “We are going to do a darka“, he declared to Bernard Montiel, to whom he affirmed that his boy had not appreciated his show this Sunday on RFM with Francis Huster:”We listened to him together and he told me: ‘she broke on the ground’. I’ll call her right away, you’ll see that I’m not talking nonsense. “

At the other end of the line, it is not little Lino who answers but his mother, Emilie, the former companion of Cyril Hanouna. “Yes HP”, she replied, not knowing she was on speakerphone. “Yes how are you ? Do you know I’m on the air here?“, asks the presenter.”Stopped ! People will wonder why I call you HP “, retorted the young woman. “I wanted to have Lino“, explains Cyril Hanouna.





“Stop, you say anything “, retorts Emilie who does not seem to believe that she is going live on television. “But on the head of my mother that we are live … No people do not say anything, they are rather happy“, he jokes. Before adding: “My ex, with whom we have remained very close, very friends, calls me HP. That is, Psychiatric Hospital. “

A nickname that has given rise to many reactions among columnists. “She knows you well“, had fun Bernard Montiel.”We’ve understood why“, replied other columnists. But according to our information,” HP “does not mean at all” Psychiatric Hospital “but” High Potential “.