Cyril Hanouna embarrassed when his ex Emilie reveals live the funny nickname she gives him (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV, Cyril Hanouna came across Emilie, his ex-partner, while trying to reach his son Lino. She revealed the very special nickname she gives to the host, which embarrassed her a lot.
Cyril Hanouna is a heart to take. At least that’s what he revealed in Do not touch My TV, last Friday. The facilitator lived a discreet love story with his partner Emilie. If he often evokes his children Bianca and Lino on the air, he is much more discreet about his love life. Yet at the weekend, he told his columnists that he was running out of time to maintain a relationship. “I’m telling you, I’m not in it. I am in the job. Work, work, work “, he blurted out. “Out of respect for the people who were with me, for now really, I’m telling you i stay single … for at least two years. Two years of celibacy “, he continued.
A surreal exchange between Cyril Hanouna and his ex companion
To start the week off right, the troublemaker of C8 decided tocall his son live for him to comment on Bernard Montiel’s show on RFM, which they listened to together this weekend and that the little boy, ruthless, found “exploded”, much to the chronicler’s dismay. Cyril Hanouna obviously did not expect to fall on his ex-partner. “Yes, HP”, gave him this one, before he told her that they were on the air. “Stop, you say anything!”, she replied, amused by the situation. When her ex-boyfriend assured her that she was indeed live on C8, she asked him if people weren’t wondering why she was calling him “HP“. A reflection that gave rise to a little moment of hesitation, which made the set laugh a lot.. “What do I say ?”, stammered Cyril Hanouna. Before giving an explanation for his nickname.
A funny nickname that entertains the set
“My ex, with whom we have remained very close, she calls me ‘HP’. That is to say ‘psychiatric hospital'”, he explained, greatly amusing his audience. “I kiss you anyway“, he concluded this adorable exchange. “From far, far, far”, Emilie told him with humor. And finally, little Lino took his dad on the phone to give his firm opinion on Bernard Montiel.
