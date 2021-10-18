De Bruyne (Manchester City) understands Sterling’s ‘frustration’ and departure cravings

Kevin De Bruyne showed understanding on Monday with Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling eager to leave the club for more playing time. “I understand his frustration because I am a player too, and some players need rhythm to be satisfied and Raz (sterling) may be someone who needs more ”, said the Belgian, on the eve of facing Bruges in the Champions League.
Sterling, who joined the Citizens in 2015, with whom he was crowned champion of England three times, has only started three times this season, the victim of frenzied competition with young Phil Foden or rookie Jack Grealish. “Me too, I’m a player who needs this (playing time). Sometimes it’s hard to play a game yes a game no, but obviously it’s the coach who has to make choices and it’s very hard ”, said De Bruyne.
“We try to help each other”
City, passed under the flag of the United Arab Emirates in 2008, has built up a bloated workforce, with miraculous spending. “When the team plays well, there is not much to say for a player (left on the bench), added De Bruyne. It can be frustrating but we try to help each other. It’s the only thing we can do. “
City, third in Group A in the Champions League since their defeat against PSG, have the opportunity to return to the top two if they win against Bruges. The club are expected to recover their Brazilian internationals Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, back from South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.