Death of Emiliano Sala, an accused pleads guilty

Accused in the accidental death ofEmiliano Sala, ex-striker of FC Nantes, David Henderson and other suspects took part in the trial opened on Monday, October 18 in Wales. The charter pilot of the damaged plane over the English Channel in January 2019 pleaded guilty.

David Henderson has admitted responsibility for the death of Emiliano Sala on January 21, 2021 in La Mancha. The Welshman is indeed the one who chartered the plane which transported the striker of FC Nantes from the City of the Dukes to Cardiff where he had been transferred two days earlier during the winter transfer window. According to AFP information relayed by RMC Sport, David Henderson is “charged with attempting to carry a passenger without valid authorization”. And it is for this charge that he “pleaded guilty”. However, this point “will not be debated during the trial” scheduled to last two weeks in Cardiff according to the source. In addition, the accused is also being prosecuted for “having acted in a reckless or negligent manner likely to have endangered the plane” transporting Emiliano Sala from Nantes to Wales.





Circumstances of the disappearance of the FCN player

The 28-year-old Argentinian was transferred by FC Nantes to Cardiff City on January 19, 2019, for an amount of € 17 million. Returned to France to take his business after the signing of his contract, he had been transported in a small plane for tourism, precisely a Piper PA-46 Malibu chartered by David Henderson on order of the intermediary Willie McKay and his son Mark. It is indeed the latter that the FCN had mandated for the transfer of Emiliano Sala. Instead of David Henderson (66 years old), it was finally David Ibbotson, a pilot with no experience of night flights who transported the rookie of the Bluebirds.

The private aircraft had crashed into the ocean not far from the coast of the Anglo-Norman island of Guernsey following a poorly executed maneuver. The wreckage and the body of the player had been recovered on February 8 at a depth of 67 meters after several days of research. Emiliano Sala was buried in Argentina, in his native village in Progreso, on February 16, 2019.