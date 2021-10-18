Denitsa Ikonomova has completely forgotten her partner Loïc Nottet, Chris Marques scandalized

The fifth premium of Dance with the Stars has once again reserved many surprises for viewers of TF1. This Friday, October 15 was marked by the appearance of the famous buzz of the jury, composed of François Alu, Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova and Jean-Paul Gaultier. If a couple got at least two buzzes, “head for the hot seat”, explained Camille Combal. Even if she only got one buzz from the jury, it was ultimately Vaimalama Chaves and his partner Christian Millette who left the adventure. After Lââm, Lola Dubini, Moussa and Jean-Baptiste Maunier, it is therefore the former Miss France who was eliminated. Despite her disappointment, the beauty queen is nonetheless proud of her journey and also thanked her partner. “But what pride to have been able to go so far thanks to Christian, to discover the flavor of the emotions and the spices of the comments of course. But it was really a beautiful human, physical, psychological experience because I was not expecting to make it go that far. Thank you very much “, she declared in the wake. On social networks, Internet users rebelled after this elimination.





In the wake of the show, candidates and members of the jury were able to do their traditional debriefing in Dance with the stars, the sequel, hosted by Karine Ferri who made her comeback after two weeks of absence. Indeed, the beautiful host was hit hard by the Covid-19 and therefore was forced to move away (…)

