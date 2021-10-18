News tip Diablo 2 Resurrected: why so many difficulties with the servers and what solutions from the developers?

Launched on September 23, Diablo 2: Resurrected got off to a chaotic start to say the least. Server crashes, loss of character progression … Blizzard is launching fixes to try to improve the experience of game owners.

Since launching last month on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, Diablo II: Resurrected has serious server issues which seem to have gotten worse in recent days. The remake of the cult Diablo II has caused the ire of many fans of the Blizzard franchise, who saw their gaming experience greatly limited by these issues.

Summary Blizzard, a developer aware of the problem

What is the origin of Diablo 2: Resurrected server problems?

What solutions to the server problems of Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Blizzard, a developer aware of the problem

Diablo 2 server crashes are not the result of a single problem, but the accumulation of several minor issues, which added up, created major dysfunctions for the players. In a long press release, the developers have detailed the reasons for these problems but also the temporary and lasting solutions provided :

Our server crashes were not caused by a single problem but by an accumulation of several malfunctions. We solve every problem as it occurs, with temporary fixes and long-term architectural changes. A small number of players have experienced loss of character progression. From now on, any loss due to a server crash should be limited to just a few minutes. It is not a complete solution in our view, and we continue to work on this problem. Our team, along with the help of others at Blizzard, are working hard to ensure your gaming experience reaches a level that everyone can enjoy.

What is the origin of Diablo 2: Resurrected server problems?

Blizzard’s servers weren’t expecting such a flow of players and are struggling to keep pace. But the real root of the game’s server problems is the way Diablo 2 was originally designed. Developers explain that important parts of the game code are with few exceptions the same as the original game, released 21 years ago.





Some of this code is affecting basic things, such as reading character data, checking servers for viability, or even updating, reading, or filtering playlists. If this code was perfectly sufficient in 2000, the behavior of players is not the same today. For example, creating new lobbies to farm certain fights was not common at the time, and is starting to test server durability.

What solutions to the server problems of Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Fortunately, Blizzard seems to have found ways to improve the situation. The first solution found is to prevent players from creating new instances if they create too much in a short period of time. This prevention should be indicated via an error message: “there is a communication problem with the game servers”.

The second solution found by the developers would be to create a queue system which would slow the influx of players connecting simultaneously to avoid putting too much weight on the servers. However, these solutions are not permanent and only allow to avoid a complete crash of the game in the future. Blizzard intends to find permanent solutions to these problems, but it is certain that it will take time.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: guides & tips

Complete Guide to Diablo 2 Resurrected