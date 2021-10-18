Diego Simeone’s chilling response to Jürgen Klopp’s criticisms

Digeo Simeone and Jürgen Klopp may not go on vacation together. While Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool will face each other this Tuesday (9 p.m.) for one of the shocks of the 3rd day of the group stage of the Champions League (group C), the coach of the Reds criticized the style of play practiced by the Colchoneros, and therefore indirectly the vision of things of its Spanish counterpart. “I don’t understand the football they play, with the quality they have. They could play good football but they remain (en bloc) low and proceed against ”, he explained in a press conference.





Obviously, Diego Simeone’s opinion on this statement interested the journalists present for the Madrilenian press conference. “What do I think of Jürgen Klopp’s criticisms of Atlético’s style of play? Nothing “, simply let go of the 51-year-old technician. A dry answer that says in spite of everything a lot about the way in which he perceived this speech towards himself and that of his players. What to give additional motivation to his men to triumph over Liverpool? Klopp may still not have digested the elimination of his team last year against the Colchoneros, in the round of 16 of C1. The match is in any case launched, it remains to be seen which leg will have the last word in the game.

