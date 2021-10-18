DIRECT. Covid-19: Europe exported more than 1 billion doses of vaccine

Follow the events of the day live:

11:10 am. Over 1 billion doses exported by the EU. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has just announced that the European Union has exported more than 1 billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines

11:05 am. Home work: in Île-de-France, the number of construction sites has exploded in two years. With the various confinements, Ile-de-France residents have been at home for a long time. Undoubtedly too much for some, who decided that it was necessary to make adjustments. The number of construction sites has exploded in two years. Our subject to discover here.

10:54 a.m. Singapore: no more quarantine for travelers from certain countries. Fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries will be able, as of Tuesday, to travel to Singapore without having to undergo quarantine, the city-state now intending to live with the coronavirus.

For months, Singapore adopted a “zero Covid” strategy by closing its borders, carrying out an intense tracing policy and imposing a containment of the population according to the evolution of the epidemic.

More than 80% of the inhabitants of the age of being being being now fully vaccinated, the authorities of this rich international financial and commercial center wish to revive the economy.

In September, the city-state opened a travel corridor for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany. As of Tuesday, eight other countries – Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States – will be affected. On November 15, South Korea will join this list.

10:35 am. Beijing 2022 Winter Games: the Olympic flame lit without spectators this Monday in Olympia. The Olympic flame will be lit again in a desperately empty ancient stadium in Olympia on Monday, before embarking on a shortened trip to Beijing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To read here.

10:22 am. On the live performance side, “ the situations are extremely different “, declares Roselyne Bachelot on France Inter. At the Paris Opera, ” we are seeing very good attendance ”but subscriptions are much less numerous: at the start of the season,“ 45% of places ”were usually reserved. There, “we are at 25% so in terms of the economic model there are difficulties “.

10:09 am. The Paris Bourse opens down 0.44%. The Paris Bourse opened down 0.44% on Monday after figures confirming a slowdown in Chinese economic growth amid rising energy costs and disruptions in supply chains.

9.40 a.m. Valneva jumps more than 30% after positive test results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

9:12. Valneva announces “positive” results for its vaccine candidate. This announcement comes a little over a month after the termination by the British government of its contract for 100 million doses from the Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva. To read here.

8:48 am. “Giving a job back to every French person who is a job with a dynamic salary thanks to reindustrialisation is the right strategy”, explains Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy on Europe 1.

8:40 am. “We have maintained the cinema sector during the crisis”, declares the Minister of Culture. “That there are revolutions to be made to rethink movie theaters, certainly; but we have the densest network, with 2,000 theaters, 7,000 screens, and we have maintained this sector during the crisis, ”explains Roselyne Bachelot.

8:35 am. .“The situation of Culture is mixed, we have to analyze it sector by sector: in the cinema, the drop in attendance is 25%, but there is a recovery that is beginning”, explains Roselyne Bachelot, the Minister of Culture on France Inter.

8:25 am. “We protected the French at best during the health crisis,” says Bruno Le Maire.

8:24. “The results are there on growth, investment and unemployment,” explains the Minister of the Economy.

8:21 am. “France is emerging in a position of strength after this health crisis,” said Bruno Le Maire.

8:19 am. “The track of the fuel check is privileged compared to a reduction in fuel taxation”, Explain Bruno le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery for Europe 1.



8:15 am. The Social Security budget and the thorny old age measures in view in the Assembly. The National Assembly is heading for the 2022 budget to “end the crisis” for the Social Security, and its share of everyday measures, from contraception to visual care, but without an old age plan to match, according to the oppositions and some members of the majority.

This last five-year Social Security financing bill (PLFSS), at first reading in the middle of the week and until the weekend included, anticipates a deficit of 21.6 billion euros, much less than the two previous years, thanks to the effects of growth. Some five billion remain provisioned to deal with the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.

8:03 am. in of physical distancing in Mecca for the vaccinated faithful. Vaccinated worshipers were able to pray side by side in Mecca’s Grand Mosque for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, after authorities in Saudi Arabia lifted social distancing. More information in our article.

7:50 a.m. Despite all its efforts, the NBA has not reached 100% vaccinated. Binding protocols, payroll deductions, sidelining … failing to be able to impose vaccination against Covid-19 on players, the NBA and its franchises will have tried everything to reach 100% injected before the start of the season on Tuesday, without achieving it. Vaccination refractories have gone from 10% of the quota before preseason courses to 4%, according to various media.

7:37. China: marked slowdown in growth in the third quarter to 4.9%. China announced on Monday a sharp slowdown in its economic growth in the third quarter (+ 4.9% over one year), due in particular to the real estate crisis and electricity shortages weighing on supply chains .

7:30 am. Relaxation of barrier gestures: towards a strong comeback of the wind and handshakes? 65% of French people still practice kissing their relatives, colleagues and friends, while 59% of them continue to shake hands with people they know, according to a study. A return to good old habits which reflects a certain indifference to barrier gestures. Our topic to read here.

7:19 am. Brazil: disclosure of report incriminating Bolsonaro postponed. The Brazilian Senate announces the postponement of a day, from Tuesday to Wednesday, of the long-awaited disclosure of a report of a commission of inquiry supposed to incriminate Jair Bolsonaro for his policies deemed irresponsible and “criminal” during the pandemic of coronavirus.

6:58 am. Mask at school: the list of 12 new departments where it will no longer be compulsory on Monday. Var, Moselle, Oise or even Seine-et-Marne… In these departments where the epidemic is on the decline, all students from CP to CM2 will be able to drop the mask from this Monday. Read here.

6:45 am. 97,530,000 vaccine injections were performed in France. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,064,131 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.7% of the total population) and 49,537,277 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 73.5% of total population), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

6:35 am. 4,891,684 dead worldwide since the start of the pandemic. More than 240,314,450 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic.

6.30 a.m. Covid-19 in France: five deaths in the last 24 hours, 6,448 people hospitalized. According to the latest report from Public Health France, 6,448 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in the country, against 6,437 the day before and 6,737 seven days ago. Of these patients, 71 were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, the proportion of patients with severe forms drops a little more each day: with 18 new admissions to critical care services, 1,052 people are treated in these units reserved for the most severe cases.

6:20 am. The toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than the one officially listed, estimates the WHO, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19. A large proportion of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected despite the intensification of screening in many countries.