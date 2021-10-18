Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar – “It is me, obviously that I killed her”: when her husband is amused by the situation, the last testimonies

Aired this Monday evening and available in replay, “Jubillar, for better or for worse” is the latest documentary signed by BFM TV on the affair which fascinates the French. With exclusive testimonials.

Cedric Jubillar is still in prison. Indicted for the murder from his wife on June 18, the husband of Delphine Jubillar always denies the facts. Last Friday, he was summoned before the investigating judges for the first time. Before a second audition on December 3. After the first hearing, his lawyers filed a third request for release, the first two having failed.

Delphine Jubillar disappeared during the night of December 15 to 16, last seen at her home in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn). Since then, elements of the file filter in dropper. But still no trace of the nurse, mother of two. For justice, her husband Cédric is the ideal culprit.

“He becomes the center of the world, and he likes it”

In his documentary “Jubillar, for better or for worse”, BFM TV returns to this affair which fascinates the whole of France. And questions Ronan Folgoas, journalist at Le Parisien, who has met Cédric Jubillar several times. Ronan Falgoas describes a character who plays with the situation. “Somehow he becomes the center of the world, he likes it in a way. Maybe that’s what he’s always run after. Anyway, he’s having fun with it. He became the most famous guy in Tarn. “





“When people ask him if there is something in the disappearance of his wife. He says: ‘well yes, of course, it is me, of course that I killed her’.” All of a “way that we understand exactly the opposite”. For the journalist, “When we come out of a discussion with him, we say to ourselves ‘well no, no, it’s not him’. Or if it’s him, he’s extremely strong, extremely solid”.

