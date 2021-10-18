Disney + post-apocalyptic series already canceled

While the first season of Y, the Last Man isn’t even over yet, the showrunner has announced that the post-apocalyptic series has already been canceled.

The development of the series Y, the Last Man, adapted from the eponymous comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, was a long journey strewn with pitfalls. While the adaptation was initially supposed to take the form of a movie, it became a serial project in 2015 at FX, and took several years to materialize. Among the hard knocks, the series suffered the full brunt of the departure of showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal, who left the reins to screenwriter and producer Eliza Clark (Animal kingdom, The Killing).

Dystopia spreads to reality

The accumulated delay has also resulted in the departure of Barry Keoghan, who was to play the main character of the series, but also keep its commitments to Marvel for the next The Eternals. The actor was thus replaced by Ben Schnetzer, who was finally discovered last September in the skin of Yorick, the last man on Earth after all mammals carrying the Y chromosome died.

The first season landed on FX on Hulu on September 13 and in France on Disney + a few days later, on September 22, and has therefore not yet finished broadcasting its 10 episodes. And it won’t be necessary to go any further anyway since the series will not be renewed for a season 2, as the showrunner reluctantly announced on Twitter.

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i – Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

“We’ve learned that we won’t be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y, The Last Man. I have never in my life been more engaged in a story, and there is so much more to tell. […] It’s the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I’ve ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.“





All that for this ?

Elisa Clark had previously said that she was considering an extended storytelling over five or six seasons for this cursed post-apocalyptic series, which initially had quite mixed reviews, like ours after three episodes. If we imagine that the cancellation is a response to audiences that are too weak and / or criticisms that are too lukewarm in relation to the means deployed, neither FX nor the showrunner have yet given any explanation, even if the streaming platform will have to give one at some point.