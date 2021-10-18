Does the new C.1.2 variant of SARS-Cov-2 raise fears of a new epidemic?

The more viruses spread, the more likely they are to mutate and form different variants. Variants that become more transmissible, resistant to current treatment options and vaccines, or that cause more severe disease are called variants of concern (VOC).

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recognizes four SARS-CoV-2 VOCs:

– Alpha B.1.1.7, first detected in September 2020 in the UK.

– Beta B.1.351, first detected in May 2020 in South Africa

– Gamma P.1, first detected in November 2020 in Brazil

– Delta B.1.617.2, first detected in October 2020 in India.

Viruses need a host to replicate and mutate. The only way to prevent the emergence of new, more dangerous variants of SARS-CoV-2 is to prevent transmission and infection. The more chance SARS-CoV-2 has to cause infection, the greater the risk of new VOCs developing.

The new variant called C.1.2

In recent research, scientists at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg, South Africa have identified and examined a new variant of potential interest called C.1.2. Since its initial discovery in May 2021, scientists have detected the C.1.2 variant in seven other countries, including New Zealand, the United Kingdom and China. Although it has some characteristics that may cause concern, experts continue to gather data.





Mutations with increased transmissibility

Through genetic analysis, the study authors note that C.1.2 contains many mutations also present in the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2. These mutations make it easier for the virus to enter target cells, resist current treatments and vaccines, and spread from person to person, the researchers say. Scientists are concerned about this variant because of how quickly it has mutated. It is between 44 and 59 mutations compared to the original virus detected in Wuhan (China). Which makes it more mutated than any other VOC identified by the WHO. It also contains many mutations that have been associated with increased transmissibility and a better ability to escape antibodies in other variants.

Should we be worried about this new variant?

Although it is monitored very closely, it is still only detected at very low levels in South Africa (less than 3% of viruses in the country) and globally (less than 1% in other regions). For now, experts think it’s worth keeping an eye on the subject, but not overly worrying about it. The number of cases remains quite low, and we have no evidence that the particular mutations it carries make it more dangerous than Delta. “

Could C.1.2 overtake the other variants?

It is still too early to say what this variant will do. For now, it does not seem to want to overtake the Delta, which currently predominates in South Africa. The Delta variant also remains the predominant variant worldwide.

