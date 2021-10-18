Game news Doom: after the fridge and the pregnancy test, the game is playable in another unusual place

After invading a pregnancy test and then a fridge, the Doom saga has not finished conquering other media. Today, it is on Twitter that the first title of the saga is playable!

Doom was released in 1993 as shareware: limited-time free software. This FPS revolutionizes the video game in many aspects and it is certain that the title of id software is now part of the history books. Longevity also generated by the many misuses that we make of its code.

Anyone Can Become a DoomGuy

It is Eurogamer who is the first to notice it: in September 2021, a user joined Twitter under the name of “Tweet2Doom”. A nickname that can be understood like this: “Tweet to play DoomAnd indeed, just follow the commands shared by the pin post to control the Doom Guy.

Each letter on the keyboard corresponds to a command in the game. It is therefore possible to submit a series of actions via a tweet, which the computer sets up in the real game: under each tweet published, it posts the last ten seconds corresponding to the sequence published by the user.

Doom, all-terrain FPS

This is not the first time that Doom has been exported to unknown surfaces. And it was last year that Doom saw itself on atypical media. In September 2020, a Twitter user named Foone translates the id software set to a pregnancy test:





Yesterday I had a lot of retweets and reddit posts and such for playing Doom on a pregnancy test.

But as I explained then, it wasn’t really PLAYING on a pregnancy test, it was just a video being played back, not an interactive game. Well, now it is. It’s Pregnancy Test Doom! pic.twitter.com/Nrjyq07EVv – foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020

A month later, another exploit but concerning Doom Eternal. It is VapingwithTwisted420 which shows that the game is running … on his fridge! His secret? It plays it through xCloud, Xbox’s streaming game service.

Besides a fridge and a pregnancy test, it’s common knowledge that the original episode of Doom goes for just about any medium if the person behind has the skills to do it. A finding that a part of the community enjoys, and especially on Reddit. An annual thread sees players questioning the portability of Doom on other media: in theory, the title could also run on certain types of connected watches or even coffee machines. One way to make this already cult FPS last a little longer.