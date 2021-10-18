EdF: Rothen calls for Payet’s return

Decisive double passer against Lorient (4-1) on Sunday in Ligue 1, attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet (34 years old, 6 games and 5 goals in L1 this season) made an excellent start to the season with Olympique de Marseille. So much so that Jérôme Rothen asked coach Didier Deschamps to call him back in the France team.

“I want to talk to Didier. On what I see since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli in Marseille, I find that Payet is a player who shows what a beautiful questioning is, argued the RMC consultant . We see a sharp Payet, happy to be on the pitch, who has made the collective beautiful since the start of the season. (??) There, he is in a position he prefers, behind Milik, and we see his influence, volume of play, technical ease. “





“A Payet in this condition, Didier, you have to remind him, insisted the former Parisian. There is no stronger than him in number 10 in this positioning. (…) At one year old. of the World Cup, he is in great shape, I do not see why this form would stop. Didier, put him in the group, try it, and I think the France team will come out of it bigger. “

Recently, the coach confided that Payet (38 caps and 8 goals) was not in his plans (see here), him whose last selection in Blue dates back to October 2018.

Read 8.257 times – by Eric Bethsy on 10/18/2021 at 7:06 p.m.



