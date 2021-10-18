El-Hadji Diouf tackles Delort and Neymar and cries scandal for Mendy!

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

His outspokenness was already talking as a player, El-Hadji Diouf has obviously not lost since his retirement. The former star of the Senegalese selection told Europe 1 on all hot topics while the CAN is looming in just under three months. The opportunity to let go of some truths.

With a few targets identified as Andy Delort but also Neymar. According to Diouf, their recent assumption of distance with their selection is difficult to understand … “I have a message for Andy Delort: He can stop, it’s his choice. But with such a flamboyant team, it’s not normal. They have a wonderful group that can go far at CAN. And for Neymar, I don’t know what happened to him but I don’t understand. For me, the national team is sacred! We even have to give more with our national team than with a club! Because when you stop football and when you return home, you will be a legend for life ”.

Diouf very confident for Senegal before the CAN

Subsequently, El-Hadji Diouf spoke of his selection which is obviously one of the favorites for the CAN. According to him, Senegalese players “are among the best in the world. Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdoulaye Diallo, Sadio Mané, Gana Gueye, Edouard Mendy… they are very great players ”.





Finally, Diouf did not hide his annoyance at the absence of Edouard Mendy in the 50 nominated for the Ballon d’Or. “He is the best goalkeeper in the world and he is not one of the selected for the Ballon d’Or while the Italian goalkeeper (Donnarumma) is in it!” It’s scandalous. He had to be part of the first 3. If Chelsea has changed, it is thanks to Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy, ”concludes Diouf.