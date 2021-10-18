Elden Ring, beta: 5 test sessions announced, how to register to participate

Elden Ring has just announced 5 beta test sessions for the month of November to prepare the game’s online infrastructure for its release slated for February 2022. Find out how to register and participate in the Game Network Test the most anticipated of the beginning of next year.

5 Network Test Beta Sessions Announced for Elden Ring

Successor of the mythical Dark Souls, Bloodborne and other Demon’s Souls Remake, Elden Ring is expected at the turn by fans of difficult games signed From Software but who never fail to fascinate players with their desperate melancholy world and demanding gameplay. While fans of the franchise mourn the announced postponement of the game from January to February 2022, Bandai Namco still has good news in its bag with the announcement of 5 closed “Network Test” sessions, the equivalent of betas. allowing certain players to take control of the title on a trial portion while the developers will be able to recover important data aimed at improving their game before its release, now scheduled for February 25, 2022. Here’s how to register and participate in these Elden Ring beta tests scheduled for November 2021.





Click on this link redirecting to the Bandai Namco beta site and identify yourself with your account with the publisher or create one if necessary.

Once on the participation page, choose the medium on which you want to practice the Elden Ring beta network test. The latter is only offered on PS4, Xbox One, PS5 or Xbox Series, the PC version not being available for this beta.

Select the games from the list of From Software titles on offer to let the developers know your familiarity with the franchise.

Submit the form, all you have to do is hope to be selected for the test and receive a key in the coming days, before the dates of the beta network test sessions which will take place in November.

When will the Elden Ring beta network test sessions take place?

The 5 Closed Network Test sessions will take place on November 12 and 15, 2021 inclusive. The 5 sessions will take place at the same times all over the world, here are their dates and times converted to Metropolitan France time

Session n ° 1 : from noon to 3 p.m. on November 12, 2021

: from noon to 3 p.m. on November 12, 2021 Session n ° 2 : from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on November 13, 2021

: from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on November 13, 2021 Session n ° 3 : from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on November 13, 2021

: from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on November 13, 2021 Session n ° 4 : from noon to 3 p.m. on November 14, 2021

: from noon to 3 p.m. on November 14, 2021 Session n ° 5 : from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on November 15, 2021

