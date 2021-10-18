Elden Ring: FromSoftware’s Game Rejected!

Probably expected as the messiah by many players, Elden Ring will be a bit later. To optimize its title, the team behind the game decided to delay the release of the title.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer for Elden Ring. Announced at E3 2019 and dated during this year’s Summer Game Fest, the next game from the creators of Dark Souls or Sekiro will not be released in January 2022.

A delay because of what?

It was via the official Elden Ring Twitter page that the postponement was announced. If they had agreed on the date of January 21, 2022, the team around Elden Ring decided to postpone the game’s release until February 25, 2022.. An initiative justified as follows:

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. Tea #ELDENRING Team

– ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022, as the depth and strategy of the game has exceeded expectations. Thank you for your trust and your patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game during the network test scheduled for November.

A delay compensated by a small gift

If we will have to wait a little more month to play FromSoftware’s next title (Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro), it is possible to register for a closed beta phase. This aims to test the game before its marketing and will improve its quality.

Postponed until February, Elden Ring joined whose (already) very long list of titles planned for the second month of the year. Unless postponements hit certain games, we find Dying Light 2, King of Fighter 15, Horizon Forbidden West or Saints Row (2022).

Elden Ring is therefore now expected on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

Source: Bandai Namco