Elden Ring: gameplay leak for the next game from the makers of Dark Souls

Expected on January 21, 2022, Elden Ring has not yet revealed itself since the Summer Game Fest. To be patient, we can watch a supposedly leaked thirty-second gameplay sequence in a loop.

Summary Thirty seconds of gameplay

World Tree and Fortress

Next game from Japanese development studio FromSoftware, Elden Ring is somewhat expected as a homecoming of the studio after Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. After a four-minute trailer announcing the date released in the final bouquet during the Summer Game Fest, the title remained out of the spotlight for quite a while. It is a gameplay sequence that leaked this weekend on the networks that put it back on the front of the stage.

Thirty small seconds of gameplay

Obviously, this kind of sequence requires a huge pinch of salt and the tweezers that go together since nothing formalizes the veracity of this content.. The footage was posted to Youtube numerous times before being taken down, but not quickly enough to prevent its spread on Twitter:

Jeff Grubb, reporter at VentureBeat, is one of the individuals who shared it. He explains that the person behind the leak indicates that this footage was recorded on Xbox One with low-quality capture material.

Pre-order Elden Ring on Amazon





World Tree and Fortress

If this recording is short enough, it allows you to view certain elements already explained by Bandai Namco. For example, we see the World Tree, a major player in the history of Elden Ring :

In the Underground where Queen Marika the Eternal reigns, the Circle of Elden, the vital source of the World Tree, was shattered. The descendants of Marika, all demigods, claimed the Shards of the Circle of Elden, also known as major runes.

In addition, this scene also illustrates a fortress as well as the dynamic of the character’s jumps. These last two elements recall the work already done by FromSoftware on their previous titles, and in particular the Dark Souls trilogy.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait until January 21 to get a definitive and complete idea of ​​Elden Ring. The title of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco is expected on this date, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.