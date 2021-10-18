Elon Musk as guest star at Volkswagen conference

Tesla and Volkswagen have bonded again through their figureheads, Herbert Diess and Elon Musk. The latter intervened in front of the directors of the German brand.

It was an amazing invitation formulated by Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen. He called Elon Musk to come and talk about Tesla’s success and some of the American brand’s accomplishments. The internal conference Musk attended brought together 200 Volkswagen executives and focused on the evolution of the automotive market. The CEO of Tesla intervened to give his vision of the electric car.

Diess knows that Volkswagen will have to evolve a lot, as the electric market accelerates. “Volkswagen has done very good things in the past”, did he declare. “In the old world, Volkswagen is strong, but there are no guarantees for the new world”. He added wanting “Faster decisions, less bureaucracy and more responsibility. “

Musk explained how Tesla is adapting to the market and its evolution. Tesla’s reaction to the chip crisis, which came about by rewriting some of the software, is a very good example of this.

This isn’t the first time Diess and Musk have reunited, after the American almost recruited his German counterpart. Last year, Musk visited Diess after a visit to Berlin, at the Gigafactory site.