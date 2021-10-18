Elon Musk posts meme on Twitter and Shiba Inu skyrockets

A recent tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be behind the sharp rise in the price of Shiba Inu SHIB, according to several members of the cryptocurrency community.

What happened

The price of the Shiba Inu soared 22% after the tweet posted by Elon Musk, with some observers claiming the price spike was due to the figure in the Tesla CEO’s tweet resembling the coin’s mascot holding the meme a rocket.

(_ /)

(• _ •)

/> 🚀 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

Elon Musk’s post featured a rabbit-like figure holding a rocket, which is often seen as a symbol of the meme ” towards the moon In the cryptocurrency community.

The correlation between Elon Musk’s tweet and the rise of the Shiba Inu was first mentioned by popular Twitter user Mr. Whale.

BREAKING: Shiba Inu Coin $ SHIB has now surged over 21% after Elon Musks Tweet. pic.twitter.com/VlB8B2fuWh

– Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) October 17, 2021

Many members of the Shiba Inu community took to Twitter to correlate the two events, with the coin’s price rising more than 22% since the tweet was published.

Why it matters

Elon Musk didn’t mention Shiba Inu in the tweet, but this isn’t the first time the entrepreneur’s tweets have impacted the price of a cryptocurrency, even subconsciously.

He played a key role in helping Dogecoin reach an all-time high earlier this year, and the founder of SpaceX also slumped the price of Bitcoin after expressing concerns about the negative impact of mining of crypto-currencies on the environment.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk replied to a series of Dogecoin-related tweets, which sent the price of the meme currency soaring.

Price movement

Shiba Inu was trading 7% higher at $ 0.00002788 at the close of trade early Monday. It is up 2.8% over a seven-day period. Bitcoin, meanwhile, was trading up 0.9% to $ 0.24. Meanwhile, some less popular coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-themed memes, are making massive gains.