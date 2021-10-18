Emery in all three favorites for Newcastle bench

Beaten by Tottenham on Sunday 3-2, Newcastle could change coach in the coming days and target Unai Emery, currently at Villarreal, according to the English press.

Steve Bruce led Sunday against Tottenham in his 1000th game as a coach (3-2 defeat to the Magpies). The last on the Newcastle bench? May be. Bought at the beginning of the month by the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia to the tune of 80%, Newcastle intends to intensify its search for a new coach this week according to the latest information from The Times, an English media reputed to be serious.





If many names have circulated in recent days in the tabloids, The Times tells us this Monday that a short list comprising three names emerges. In this short list, we would thus find Unai emery, currently stationed at Villarreal with whom he won the last Europa League. The former PSG coach is familiar with the Premier League having coached Arsenal from May 2018 to November 2019, including a lost Europa League final against Chelsea.

Another name associated with Newcastle, that of Roberto Martinez, current coach of Belgium and spent younger by Swansea, Wigan or Everton. According to the Times, the Spanish coach could combine his job as coach of Belgium with that of coach of the Magpies. Finally, the current Rangers coach, Steven gerrard, would also be a track seriously studied by the new leaders of Newcastle, which points to the 19th place of the Premier League after 8 days.