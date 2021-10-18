Emilie Nef Naf, a 3rd baby? Confidences without filter, 3 months after the breakup with Jérémy Ménez

In Moms & Famous (TFX), Emilie Nef Naf shares her daily life with his two children Maëlla (8 years old) and Menzo (6 years old). In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about the idea of ​​expanding the family and welcoming a third baby. If it seemed for a certain moment, the ex-companion of footballer Jérémy Ménez now has a clear opinion on the question, as she confides exclusively at the microphone of Purepeople.com.

“Frankly, I don’t want anymore. Two is already very good. I’m lucky to have a boy and a girl“, launches Emilie Nef Naf. And the beautiful 33-year-old brunette explains this categorical choice:”Today in my lifestyle more children are more problems. We must not lie to each other, it is a lot of work. Besides, I have never been warned about the reality of motherhood. It’s super difficult, you have to raise them, educate them, show them a good example, have time … It’s not easy. It’s a lifestyle choice, in fact. We have to think about the long term. It is your priority and this throughout your life. So an extra child, that’s other problems, other expenses too, to add … That’s what I’m telling myself today.“In short, for the former star of Secret Story (season 3, in 2009) is clear: “Having children in order to have children, that doesn’t interest me. When it’s other people’s kids, it’s good but good.“





Words that finally join those already made last January to our colleagues from Magic Mom. “I thought about it at first, but now not at all! I found my balance with my two children and I’m fine like that. When you have ambitions, when you want to think about yourself and do things in life, you cannot do it with 4 or 5 children. Let’s stop lying to each other! Unless we have a 24-hour nanny, our mother at home or older daughters who take care of their brothers and sisters, that’s how it goes, it is not yesterday and it does not make me dream“, she had declared, however leaving the door open to a project of adoption if she has one day”a simpler life“.

In short, no pregnancy in sight for Emilie Nef Naf, who broke up with Jérémy Ménez and is freshly separated from the mysterious brunette with whom she posed last summer.