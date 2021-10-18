Emilie Nef Naf separated from her mysterious brown: “I may not be made to be in a relationship …” (EXCLUDED)

After her victory at Secret Story in 2009, Emilie Nef Naf found love in the arms of footballer Jérémy Ménez. Together, the couple had two children: Maëlla (8 years old) and Menzo (6 years old). But love was not enough, and the two lovers separated on several occasions. Last summer, the beautiful 33-year-old brunette announced their final breakup … and appeared as a couple with a mysterious brunette, bearded and muscular. Exclusively for Purepeople.com, this business woman announces that she has broken up! Her business, her childhood, her projects … Emilie Nef Naf takes stock.

In August 2021, a month after the official announcement of the breakup with Jérémy Ménez, you showed up with your new companion. Who is he ?

It could have been a vacation romance … We’re not together anymore. Love is complicated for me. I may not be made to be in a relationship.

Are you planning to find someone?

Frankly no, it is not at all in my priorities. If that happens to me, so much the better. But I’m not looking for a man at all. I prefer to focus on myself, my job, my business rather than thinking about finding myself a guy. Men, there are plenty. It comes and goes. If I get back into a relationship, it must be only happiness, only a bonus. I built myself on my own, and if I’m alone it’s a choice. It’s not a curse, I don’t want to be with just anyone. I don’t want someone to waste my time. It has to be someone I can rely on, who doesn’t bother me.

You are known through your participation in Secret Story 3 in 2009. Who did you keep in touch with?

I’m talking to Romain, who lives in Los Angeles. I kept in touch with Vanessa, as always. I hear from Sabrina and Martin from time to time. For a while I had Kevin on the phone. Now, not too much … I have great memories!

Have you heard from Leo, with whom you had a love affair? in the game ?

No.

Outside of your family life, you are in charge of the Secret by Emilie Nef Naf. How do you run your business?

There are offices in the North, three employees and other people who work from outside for all that is communication, image. We’re still a big team. We’re not going to lie to each other, things are going well. I work with the people who create the best products in the beauty market. It’s a big factory that produces in France for a lot of brands, including me. This project, I launched it in 2016 and in 2021, I’m still here. I am proud of myself.





You said you were working on “a small daily gummies to protect against external attacks“. Since then, the Secret Bear Multivitamin has been released! Is it enjoying the expected success?

I’m happy because it takes. On the other hand, I saw that the competitors got into it … I tell myself that a good product is always copied. So that’s okay, even if the idea came from me. It’s like Quick, McDonald’s or Burger King, there is something for everyone. I will not stop having ideas, I am not ready to stop. I had the Covid a few months ago, I was on antibiotics because my lungs were a little affected. And one of the best pulmonologists in Italy told me to take vitamin D every day. It is very important, we do not realize it.

What are your projects ?

I threw up leggings that made a pretty butt. I called her Millia Milano. Millia is Emilie in Italian, I found that nice. I am thinking of making logos with the two M. There is something with this letter (laughs). The first names of my children Maëlla and Menzo also begin with M, and their last name also for that matter. Leggings are selling pretty well. They adapt to all shapes, are completely opaque and customers are satisfied. Also, I lost a lot of weight. I will talk about it soon on my social networks.

You did not have an easy childhood … How does your experience affect your adult life?

I think that everything we experience in our youth has an impact on our adult life. It also plays on the relationship we have with our children. Youth, we do not choose it. And once an adult, I had to take responsibility. I think I did not too badly, it could have been much worse. This is what makes me who I am today. With my mother, we have modesty, we are not the type to say words of love to each other but I think she is proud of me.

What can we wish you?

To live long and in good health! And happiness in all areas, because I still have a lot of bad luck at the moment …

