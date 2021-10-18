Emma Watson surprises with a recycled asymmetric dress at the Earthshot Prize

What woman ! Emma Watson was one of the guests at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London on Sunday October 17, 2021, presented by Kate Middleton and Prince William. This is the British actress’ first red carpet in over a year.

For her appearance, she had chosen an asymmetrical dress made with materials taken from ten dresses donated to the Oxfam association, which fights against poverty. An outfit like hers was needed for these Earthshot Prizes, which each year reward institutions, associations and companies that take concrete measures for the environment.

After chatting with William, Kate and Ed Sheeran on the red carpet, Emma Watson took the stage to present the Fix Our Climate Award, awarded this year to the company EAM Electrolyser, which produces green hydrogen that does not use carbon. fossil fuels.





“I’ve spent my whole life playing in fictional worlds where the impossible can be possible. Now we need the same for climate change here in the real world. There have been many other times in history where it was said that something was impossible, and people believed in a better world and made it. This time is no different. I know we can do it“, she called during the ceremony. Each of the five winners awarded Sunday received a prize of 1.2 million euros.

The Earthshot Prizes are broadcast on television every year. The next edition will take place in the United States.