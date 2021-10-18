Emmanuel Macron condemns attacks on European law, which he describes as “old French disease”

Find here all of our live #JUSTICE
• At the opening of the States General of Justice, the President of the Republic lambasted the attacks on European law, a “old French disease” according to him.
• Former George W. Bush Secretary of State Colin Powell is died at the age of 84, complications related to Covid-19. He was notably known for having defended the invasion of Iraq in 2003. He represented “the highest ideals of diplomacy and the military”, according to Joe Biden.
• The fuel prices continue to rise, 2 cents last week. Diesel, at 1.5583 euros on average, is at its all-time high.
• A couple of teachers from the Aix-Marseille academy were threatened with death by letters, one of them containing a photo of Samuel Paty, France 3 learned, confirming information from BFMTV. The Marseille prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.
• Former George W. Bush Secretary of State Colin Powell is died at the age of 84, complications related to Covid-19. He was notably known for having defended the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
• At the opening of the States General of Justice, the President of the Republic lambasted the attacks on European law, a “old French disease” according to him.
• The fuel prices continue to rise, 2 cents last week. Diesel, at 1.5583 euros on average, is at its all-time high.
The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games has been lit at the ancient Greek site of Olympia according to the traditional ritual, but in the absence of the public because of the Covid-19. Pro-Tibet activists disrupted the ceremony.
The President of the Republic ends his opening speech to the States General of Justice.
Without naming them, Emmanuel Macron attacks its competitors who are demanding the exit from the European Court of Justice or the European Convention on Human Rights.
Supporter in 2017 of the abolition of the court of justice of the Republic, the president reiterates his criticisms against this court which sues several of its ministers for the management of the Covid-19 crisis. “The logic remains more current than ever”, he said, while acknowledging that this removal can no longer be done today.
The president wants the whole population to seize these states general.
The president considers that there is “emergency” to renew the link between the French and justice. This is one of the reasons why he decided on these States General.
The president begins by defending his record in judicial matters.
The president responds to the critics on the calendar of these States General.
• The fuel prices continue to rise, 2 cents last week. Diesel, at 1.5583 euros on average, is at its all-time high.
Emmanuel Macron launches in Poitiers States General of Justice which will have to develop proposals for “put back to flat” the system for 2022 and beyond. They will bring together the entire justice ecosystem for several months: judges, prosecutors, clerks, auxiliaries, lawyers … In this article, we explain the criticisms weighing on this initiative..
The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games has been lit at the ancient Greek site of Olympia according to the traditional ritual, but in the absence of the public because of the Covid-19. Pro-Tibet activists disrupted the ceremony.
“The situation is mixed or mixed and we have to judge it, analyze it sector by sector”, commented Roselyne Bachelot, the Minister of Culture, while this sector begins to find the public after the health crisis. It is still difficult to have precise figures to know the situation of the performing arts, because the sector and “in particular the private theater”, is very “contrast”.
On franceinfo, this magistrate expresses her reservations on the States General of Justice, launched this afternoon by Emmanuel Macron.
Emmanuel Macron launches in Poitiers States General of Justice which will have to develop proposals for “put back to flat” the system for 2022 and beyond. They will bring together the entire justice ecosystem for several months: judges, prosecutors, clerks, auxiliaries, lawyers … In this article, we explain the criticisms weighing on this initiative..
“There is still work to be done” to develop a fuel check to offset rising prices at the pump, said the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, adding that he preferred the option of a check to a reduction in taxes.
The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games has been lit at the ancient Greek site of Olympia according to the traditional ritual, but in the absence of the public because of the Covid-19.
“The situation is mixed or mixed and we have to judge it, analyze it sector by sector”, commented Roselyne Bachelot, the Minister of Culture, while this sector begins to find the public after the health crisis. It is still difficult to have precise figures to know the situation of the performing arts, because the sector and “in particular the private theater”, is very “contrast”.