Emmanuel Macron condemns attacks on European law, which he describes as “old French disease”

• At the opening of the States General of Justice, the President of the Republic lambasted the attacks on European law, a “old French disease” according to him.

• Former George W. Bush Secretary of State Colin Powell is died at the age of 84, complications related to Covid-19. He was notably known for having defended the invasion of Iraq in 2003. He represented “the highest ideals of diplomacy and the military”, according to Joe Biden.

• The fuel prices continue to rise, 2 cents last week. Diesel, at 1.5583 euros on average, is at its all-time high.

• A couple of teachers from the Aix-Marseille academy were threatened with death by letters, one of them containing a photo of Samuel Paty, France 3 learned, confirming information from BFMTV. The Marseille prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games has been lit at the ancient Greek site of Olympia according to the traditional ritual, but in the absence of the public because of the Covid-19. Pro-Tibet activists disrupted the ceremony.

: Hello . Consultations, open to the public, are planned throughout France. They will be steered by an independent commission, chaired by the senior official Jean-Marc Sauvé, at the head of the commission on child crime in the Church. In addition to Chantal Arens, first president of the Court of Cassation, and François Molins, Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, this committee will bring together the chairmen of the law committees of the Assembly and the Senate to ensure an approach “transpartisan”, said the Elysee. The proposals will be submitted to the executive at the end of February.

: Bojour FI, Who are the participants in these States General? Thank you. Good evening.

: “I am counting on you to make these States General a chance for justice and for France. I will always be on the side of those who act to strengthen justice rather than those who smear it, criticize it, justify only one thing: force and violence. Good work “.

The President of the Republic ends his opening speech to the States General of Justice.

: “As soon as there is a problem, we come back to this old French disease of saying ‘this is Europe’. But Europe is us, we are the ones who made it. , chosen, built. All the texts to which we are subject, we have ratified them sovereignly “.

Without naming them, Emmanuel Macron attacks its competitors who are demanding the exit from the European Court of Justice or the European Convention on Human Rights.

: “When officials and elected officials find themselves cited in proceedings for a crisis still in progress, we are far from appeasement and balance. The situation we are living poses a question that can put the judicial authority in tension. with the other powers. “

Supporter in 2017 of the abolition of the court of justice of the Republic, the president reiterates his criticisms against this court which sues several of its ministers for the management of the Covid-19 crisis. “The logic remains more current than ever”, he said, while acknowledging that this removal can no longer be done today.

: “We will only succeed if the whole nation is committed (…) It is a matter of citizens. I hope that in the coming weeks, the places of justice open their doors wide and that debates will take place. take place all over the country. We are also launching the ‘Parlons justice’ platform. “

The president wants the whole population to seize these states general.

: “We have two objectives: to renew the civic pact between the nation and justice, the second, to guarantee the efficiency of the public service of justice.”





: “With the two main magistrates [du pays], we shared the same observation of loss of confidence in the justice system. “

The president considers that there is “emergency” to renew the link between the French and justice. This is one of the reasons why he decided on these States General.

: “We did not wait for the States General to act.”

The president begins by defending his record in judicial matters.

: A little earlier in the day, a union of magistrates had estimated that there was “no serious work possible in the pre-election period”.

: “Why now? First element of response, in all areas, we must act until the last quarter of an hour, as long as there is possible progress, we must get involved, we owe it to the French” .

The president responds to the critics on the calendar of these States General.

: Emmanuel Macron is in Poitiers, to open the States General of Justice. You can listen his speech here.

Emmanuel Macron launches in Poitiers States General of Justice which will have to develop proposals for “put back to flat” the system for 2022 and beyond. They will bring together the entire justice ecosystem for several months: judges, prosecutors, clerks, auxiliaries, lawyers … In this article, we explain the criticisms weighing on this initiative..

“The situation is mixed or mixed and we have to judge it, analyze it sector by sector”, commented Roselyne Bachelot, the Minister of Culture, while this sector begins to find the public after the health crisis. It is still difficult to have precise figures to know the situation of the performing arts, because the sector and “in particular the private theater”, is very “contrast”.

: “For us the calendar of these States General, for an in-depth reflection, appears to us very limited in terms of possible expectations. There is, in our opinion, no serious work possible in the pre-election period.”

On franceinfo, this magistrate expresses her reservations on the States General of Justice, launched this afternoon by Emmanuel Macron.

“There is still work to be done” to develop a fuel check to offset rising prices at the pump, said the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, adding that he preferred the option of a check to a reduction in taxes.

